Three new members join Community Transit Board

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Edmonds City Council Member Susan Paine and Lynnwood City Council Member David Parshall have been selected to a two-year term on the Community Transit Board of Directors, which sets budget and policy direction for the countywide transit agency.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1576 Vice President Lela Perkins has been selected as the interim labor representative by the ATU and International Association of Machinists, District Lodge No. 160, Local 130.

According to a Community Transit news release, the new board members will be joining returning members Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine, Snohomish City Councilmember Tom Merrill, Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring and Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts. Snohomish County Council Chair Megan Dunn, and Councilmember Strom Peterson were also selected to return to the board.

The Community Transit board is comprised of nine elected officials from Snohomish County and the cities within the transit agency’s service district, as well as a labor representative selected by the agency’s bargaining units. All jurisdictions meet every two years to choose the board’s representatives.

Lake Stevens City Council Member Sabina Araya and Arlington Mayor Don Vanney were selected as new board alternates. Board alternates returning include Monroe City Council Member Heather Fulcher, Brier City Councilmember Mike Gallagher, and Snohomish County Councilmember Jared Mead.

The new board will elect officers at its first meeting on Thursday, Feb. 5. For more information, visit communitytransit.org/board-of-directors.