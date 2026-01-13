Tom Link: Funeral mass set for Jan. 24 in Everett

In Loving Memory of Tom Link

September 7, 1948 – December 31, 2025

With profound sadness, yet deep faith in the promise of eternal life, we announce the passing of Thomas “Tom” Link at the age of 77 — a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, loyal friend, and humble servant of the Lord.

Tom was born on September 7, 1948, in Seattle, Washington, and spent his early years in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1966, where he ran cross-country.

Tom’s life was defined by quiet strength, enduring faith, and a commitment to serving others. He held a variety of jobs throughout his life, from mowing lawns and delivering newspapers to working at Radio Shack, Herfy’s, culminating in a 40-year career at Boeing. Every task he undertook, no matter how small or large, was accomplished with integrity and care.

He served as a sacristan and lector at both St. John’s and St. Mark’s Catholic Churches, quietly preparing the altar and the hearts of those gathered to worship. His faith was the foundation of his life, and he expressed it not through grand gestures, but through small acts of consistent kindness and grace.

For over 40 years, Tom was a faithful member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, serving as District Council President for 20 years, with twelve of those years dedicated to disaster relief. His commitment to this ministry reflected his profound conviction that no one should be forgotten and that everyone deserves compassion.

Tom’s favorite scripture was John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” This verse guided his values and brought him peace.

He found joy in simple pleasures: camping with his family at Thousand Trails in Mount Vernon and Pacific City, Oregon; road trips in the family van, notably a two-week cross-country journey to Cincinnati; refereeing soccer games with his son Jin; golfing; and watching football. He cherished listening to music from the 1960s and Christian hymns, exploring the beauty of the American Southwest with his wife, Fran, and gathering with dear friends.

Tom had no tolerance for intolerance. He believed that every person, regardless of race, creed, or background, deserved dignity. He looked not at appearances, but at character, instilling these values in his children.

More than anything, Tom hoped to teach his grandson, Jayden, two principles he held most dear: Tolerance and Forgiveness.

Tolerance: “Everyone has different views; nobody is right, and nobody is wrong.” Forgiveness: “Forgive others and forgive yourself.”



Tom is survived by Fran, his loving wife of 54 years; his four children: Tia, Tara, Tanya, and Jin; and his cherished grandson, Jayden.

If Tom were writing this himself, he might say, “Sorry for the things I didn’t do, and the things I didn’t mean to say.” But those who knew him would say he did more than enough, and that his words, even the unspoken ones, were always rooted in love.

We now entrust him to the eternal care of our Lord, confident that he has heard the words he spent his life striving to live up to: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

A funeral Mass will be held at St Mary Magdalen (8517 7th Ave SE, Everett) at 12:30 pm on Saturday January 24th. The internment will directly follow mass at Holyrood Cemetery (205 NE 205th St, Shoreline). Guests are welcome to attend or may instead proceed directly to the reception located across the street at the Nile Shrine golf course in the ballroom. Please bring your favorite memories to share.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom’s memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, continuing his mission of service to those in need.