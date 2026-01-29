Unified Basketball athletes compete at Lynnwood HS

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Athletes gathered at Lynnwood High School Wednesday, Jan. 28 to participate in a game of Unified Basketball vs. Marysville-Getchell — part of the greater Special Olympics program at Lynnwood High.

According to Lynnwood High School Athletic Director Andrew Prichard, the program mixes Special Olympians and partner athletes from Lynnwood High School. Partner athletes include those from “athletic programs, leadership and any student who wants to take part in this incredible program,” Prichard said. “Our partner athletes work with our special Olympians to create a community that benefits everyone involved with experiences everyone will never forget.”

This is the second year Lynnwood High School has fielded a Unified Basketball team, and its fourth year as a member of Special Olympics Washington.