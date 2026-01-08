Upcoming closures on the 1 Line throughout January

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sound Transit will continue strategically closing sections of the 1 Line this month for system expansion and critical maintenance work.

Jan. 9-11

Buses will replace 1 Line trains between Capitol Hill and SODO stations between 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9 and noon Saturday Jan. 10, and then again from 10 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday, Jan. 11, to accommodate the installation of advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Passengers should plan for around 30 minutes of increased travel time.

1 Line trains will operate every 15 minutes between Lynnwood and Capitol Hill and between SODO and Federal Way.

1 Line shuttle buses will operate every 10-15 minutes between Capitol Hill and SODO, making all intermediate stops.

Jan. 13-15

As part of Sound Transit’s regular monthly maintenance program, buses will replace 1 Line trains during late night hours between Stadium and Mount Baker stations to accommodate essential system maintenance on the 1 Line.

Jan. 16-18

Buses will replace 1 Line trains between Capitol Hill and SODO stations between 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16 and noon on Saturday, Jan. 17, and then again from 10 p.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday, Jan. 18, to accommodate the installation of advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Passengers should plan for around 30 minutes of increased travel time.

1 Line trains will operate every 15 minutes between Lynnwood and Capitol Hill and between SODO and Federal Way.

1 Line shuttle buses will operate every 10-15 minutes between Capitol Hill and SODO, making all intermediate stops.

Jan. 23-26

Buses will replace 1 Line trains between Capitol Hill and SODO stations from 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23 until start of service on Monday, Jan. 26 for testing of the advanced signaling system in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Passengers should plan for around 30 minutes of increased travel time.

1 Line trains will operate every 15 minutes between Lynnwood and Capitol Hill and between SODO and Federal Way.

1 Line shuttle buses will operate every 10-15 minutes between Capitol Hill and SODO, making all intermediate stops.

Seahawks playoffs

Sound Transit is working closely with the Seahawks to monitor the NFL playoff calendar and keep the region moving. The 1 Line will be open to serve the Seahawks playoffs and fan activity before and after games.

Future work

Additional closures will be necessary as crews work to open the Crosslake Connection to extend the 2 Line from the Eastside to Seattle and prepare the system for increased demand during the FIFA World Cup.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express bus routes, the T Line, and the Sounder N Line and S Line. Rider alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Go to Service alerts | Sound Transit.