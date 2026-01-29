WA Working Families Tax Credit application window opens Feb. 1

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Washington Department of Revenue will begin accepting Tax Year 2025 applications for the Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) on Feb. 1. The credit provides payments up to $1,330 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements, including those filing with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

WFTC returns a portion of sales tax paid each year and is modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program, which is considered one of the best tools for reducing poverty nationwide, the department said in a news release. Since the WFTC program launched in 2023, over 675,000 refunds have been issued, totaling more than $491.4 million.

Applicants may also qualify for up to three previous tax years using their 2022, 2023, or 2024 tax return. This is the last year that applications will be accepted for Tax Year 2022.

“The Working Families Tax Credit program puts money back in the pockets of Washington families,” Gov. Bob Ferguson said. “We’re working hard to make our state more affordable. We’ve sent nearly half a billion dollars back to Washingtonians through this program. Check to see if you qualify and help us spread the word.”

About the credit

Provides payments of up to $1,330 to individuals and families who meet eligibility requirements.

The WFTC refund is in addition to what someone may receive under the federal Earned Income Tax Credit program.

The WFTC is a recurring program and can be applied for each year.

The application period begins Feb. 1, 2026 for the 2025 tax year and applications will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2029.

Recipients can request their refund through direct deposit, paper check, or prepaid debit card.

Eligibility

Individuals and families are eligible for the Working Families Tax Credit for the 2025 tax year if they meet all of the following requirements:

Have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number* (ITIN).

Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days in 2025 (over half the year). See our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about residency to learn more.

Are at least 25 and under 65 years of age OR have a qualifying child in 2025.

Filed a 2025 federal tax return.

Eligible to claim the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on their 2025 tax return (or would meet the requirements for EITC but are filing with an ITIN).

*Note: As required by state law (RCW 43.17.425), Revenue does not share information about our customers’ citizenship or immigration status with federal authorities.

Income thresholds and credit amount

Eligibility for the WFTC is based on income and family size. The maximum credit amount for a single person is $335, with an increase of $325 for one child and $335 for each qualifying child after that, up to a maximum of $1,330 for a family with three or more children.

Number of qualifying children Single, head of household, or married (filing separately) Married (filing jointly) Maximum credit amount 0 $19,104 $26,214 $335 1 $50,434 $57,554 $660 2 $57,310 $64,430 $995 3 $61,555 $68,675 $1,330

*Income eligibility thresholds are based on the 2025 Federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Eligibility thresholds may change for future tax years.

Ways to file

Applications are available online and by paper. The department also has partnered with multiple tax preparation software vendors so that applicants can file their WFTC application when they file their federal tax return.

Resources

Online applications at WFTC.wa.gov . Available in English and Spanish.

Available in English and Spanish. Paper applications available in English and more than 13 additional languages.

Website:WFTC.wa.gov

Local DOR field office.

Visit WFTC.wa.gov/resources for a list of software providers.

To learn more:

Call 360-763-7300, TTY dial 711.

Available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time, closed Wednesday from 8 to 9 a.m. Interpreters are available.