Washington state expands same-day support for opioid use disorder

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

People across Washington now have an easier way to get help for opioid use disorder, accordign to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

DOH said in a Wednesday news release it is partnering with the University of Washington to expand the Washington Telebuprenorphine (Telebupe) Hotline statewide. Washington residents can now access same-day medical treatment via phone or video no matter where they live in the state by calling 206-289-0287.