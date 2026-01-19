West Edmonds Co-op Preschool hosting open house Feb. 6-7

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
West Edmonds Co-op Preschool is hosting an open house Friday and Saturday, Feb. 6-7, and will showcase the addition of a new classroom space, known as the Rainbow Room, the preschool said in a news release.
The Rainbow Room supports play-based, developmentally appropriate learning, the preschool said, providing more room for hands-on exploration, creative play, small-group activities and social development.
West Edmonds Co-op Preschool, which offers 2’s, 3’s, and Pre-K programs, is affiliated with Edmonds College through its Family Life Education Department program. This partnership supports parent education, cooperative involvement and high-quality early childhood learning grounded in current educational best practices.
The open house will run from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 at 21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds. Attendees can tour the school, meet with teachers and talk with co-op members.
For more information about West Edmonds Co-op Preschool, visit WestEdmondsCoop.com or email registrar@westedmondscoop.com.
