Woodway Town Council to meet Jan. 5

The Woodway Town Council will meet starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway.

You can also view the meeting virtually via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 269 422 141#.

The meeting agenda and packet can be downloaded here.