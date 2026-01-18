Woodway Town Council to receive police, fire updates at Jan. 20 meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Woodway Town Council is scheduled to address a variety of topics when it meets Tuesday, Jan. 20. The meeting is a day later than normal due to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Agenda items include reports from the police chief and fire chief, Woodway municipal code updates, ordinances related to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and environmentally critical areas and a resolution regarding fee schedules.

In addition, the council is scheduled to confirm three new Planning Commissioners: Kelly Farrell, Ron Trompeter and Micah Blair.

The Council meeting will be at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. You can also view the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 160 947 093#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.