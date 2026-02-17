21st District legislators hosting telephone, in-person town halls this week

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

State Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson will hold two town halls this week with constituents in the 21st Legislative District.

The 21st Legislative District includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood.

The 2026 session of the Washington State Legislature began Jan. 12 in Olympia, with the 60-day “short” session scheduled to end March 12.

Telephone town hall

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18

How to join: Dial 855-756-7520 and use extension 129391#.

In-person town hall

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21

Where: Edmonds-Woodway High School, Great Hall. 7600 212th St. S.W. in Edmonds.

Submit questions ahead of time here.