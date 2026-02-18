Art Beat: Stages come alive with music, comedy, International Women’s Day, more

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Spotlight: ‘The 18th Evening of Laughter: Edmonds Comedy Night’

Friday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. (VIP party at 6 p.m.)

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N.

Tickets

Here’s the 2026 Edmonds Comedy Night lineup

Steve’s Plumbing presents The 18th Evening of Laughter: Edmonds Comedy Night, hosted by Edmonds’ own Kermet Apio. Organized by Parent Leaders for the Edmonds School District, the annual event brings nationally recognized comedians to the stage for two nights of laughter and community connection. Each year, the show nearly sells out, drawing more than 1,400 attendees from across the region.

What began as a fun evening out has grown into one of the Edmonds School District PTA Council’s most meaningful and enduring fundraisers. For more than 18 years, the event has brought the community together while investing directly in local students.

Funds raised through Edmonds Comedy Night have supported a districtwide LGBTQIA+ Skate & Bowl community event for three consecutive years. Proceeds also have provided grants to schools across the district, including support for College Place Middle School’s Multicultural Night, Spanish-language books for students at Spruce Elementary and outreach by the Mountlake Terrace High School band to connect with middle school musicians.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmonds Comedy Night proceeds funded virtual field trips for elementary students across the district, including programs with Ocean Annie. Over the years, funds also have supported field trips, interpretation services to increase access for families, and classroom resources, including materials for music programs.

At a time when public education faces significant challenges, Edmonds Comedy Night serves as a reminder that local support still matters.

Enjoy an evening of laughter with your community while helping strengthen the programs that keep local schools vibrant, inclusive and connected.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: 8th Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day

Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Tickets

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will host the 8th annual Edmonds International Women’s Day, inviting the community to gather for brunch, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

This year’s theme, “Give to Gain,” promotes a mindset of generosity, collaboration and collective empowerment. Whether through donations, shared knowledge, resources, advocacy, visibility, education, mentoring or time, organizers say every contribution helps build a more supportive and interconnected world, benefiting not only women but the broader community as well.

The event will begin with brunch and inspiring speakers, followed by breakout sessions designed to spark conversation and connection. The day will conclude with a hosted happy hour and an opportunity for attendees to connect.

Featured speakers include Teresa Wippel – founder, president and CEO of My Neighborhood News Network; Diana Oliveros Martinez; Marjie Bowker; Maria Montalvo; Heather Fitzpatrick; and Marie-Lou Andresen. The keynote speaker is Alexandria Lutz, and the closing speaker is Angelique Leone.

Learn more about the featured speakers for Edmonds International Women’s Day.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: 50th Annual DeMiero Jazz Fest

Thursday and Friday, March 12-13

Daytime festival: Edmonds College, 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood

Thursday’s 7 p.m. concert: Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N.

Tickets

For 50 years, the DeMiero Jazz Fest has brought together generations of jazz choir students who have attended this festival, learning from international artists and clinicians and returning each year for its performance and education.

This year, the event will bring together more than 40 jazz choirs for a noncompetitive opportunity to perform and work with professional jazz artists. Thursday will feature the same mix of clinics, performances and master classes. Friday will spotlight a Music Intensive: A full day of sessions for both vocalists and instrumentalists.

The DeMiero Jazz Fest will feature New York Voices, The Jazz Punishments, Greta Matassa and the DeMiero Jazz Fest combo, along with the Dee Daniels Vocal Scholarship winner and a special performance by Soundsation.

The DeMiero Jazz Fest is a nonprofit organization that relies on community support, sponsorships and donations. Supporters include:

Edmonds Arts Commission

Tulalip Tribes Charitable Fund

Hubbard Family Foundation

American Choral Directors Association

ArtsFund

Plaza Insurance

Snohomish County Arts Commission

ArtsWA

City of Edmonds

Edmonds Harbor Inn

~ ~ ~ ~

Upcoming Art Happenings

Third Thursdays: Art Walk Edmonds

Thursday, Feb. 19, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds

Printable map and interactive map

Art Walk Edmonds is a free monthly community event where, every third Thursday, participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, giving the public a chance to meet and mingle with the artists and see new work.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sacred Melodies: An Interfaith Journey of Song and Prayer

Eastside Bahá’í Center, 16007 NE 8th St., Bellevue

Saturday, Feb. 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.)

Free – Reserve a spot

The Eastside Bahá’í Center will host Sacred Melodies: An Interfaith Journey of Song and Prayer, an hour of sacred hymns and devotional music from the Islamic, Bahá’í, Jewish and Christian traditions.

The program will feature songs and prayers from different faith traditions, creating a space for harmony and connection. Organizers say the event is open to all, whether attendees come to pray, meditate or simply enjoy the music.

Featured local musicians include Süleyman Demirel, Enes Evren, Jemilla Goldstein, Oğuz Kahraman, Stella Sevastiyanova Naneva, Kerem Onat, Matthew Özgerçin and Meg Emine Savlov.

Onat, a member of the Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, will be among the performers.

~ ~ ~ ~

Mukilteo Community Orchestra: ‘Ad Astra (To the Stars)’

Saturday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo

Free admission

In collaboration with the Mukilteo Recreation & Cultural Services Department, The Mukilteo Community Orchestra will present a cosmic musical journey at its upcoming concert, “Ad Astra (To the Stars).”

The program invites audiences to soar through the stars with:

“Jupiter” from “The Planets” (Gustav Holst)

“Sunrise” from “Also Sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30” (Richard Strauss)

This free, family-friendly, space-themed musical adventure will also feature several interactive experiences, including an art contest and display, a Costume Space Walk contest and an instrument petting zoo hosted by Kennelly Keys/American Music.

Attendees are invited to dress up and take part in the Costume Space Walk. The orchestra will select one winner for best costume – only children are eligible to win, although adults are encouraged to participate as well.

~ ~ ~ ~

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Edmonds Bookshop’s Story Time

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S.

Friday, Feb. 27, 9:30 a.m.

Free

At Edmonds Bookshop’s monthly Story Time, Karin Butler and Dina Soy-Olson of the Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) will read a story in celebration of Lunar New Year.

The featured book is A Sweet New Year for Ren by Michelle Sterling, illustrated by Dung Ho, and a fun activity will follow the reading. Children and their grown-ups are welcome to join this special holiday Story Time.

~ ~ ~ ~

Jake Bergevin Quartet at Café Louvre

Friday, Feb. 27, 5-7 p.m.

Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Cost: No cover

The intimate café vibe invites you to keep the mood easy with an evening of jazz.

~ ~ ~ ~

Women of Americana: A Celebration of American Music

Sunday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Tickets

Women of Americana brings together some of today’s most accomplished female artists for an exploration of this expansive and American genre.

Featuring vocalists and instrumentalists Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh, the duo will interpret iconic songs including:

“This Land Is Your Land” (Woody Guthrie)

“This Train” (Sister Rosetta Tharpe)

“Just Like a Woman” (Bob Dylan)

“Angel From Montgomery” (Bonnie Raitt and John Prine)

“Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” (Lucinda Williams)

The evening promises rich harmonies and roots-driven sound, storytelling and the enduring spirit of Americana.

~ ~ ~ ~

Draw & Sketch sessions

Teens (ages 13-18): Wednesdays, March 4-25, 6:30-8 p.m.

Adults (18+): Fridays, March 6-27, 6:30-8 p.m.

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Room 206

Levels: All levels

Cost: $80 + $5 materials fee (non-resident added fee is $12)

Register

Looking to loosen up your drawing skills and have some fun? Join Andrew M. for a 90-minute, low-pressure session focused on sketching and creative exploration.

Students will begin with quick warm-ups, then move into guided prompts and a sketch session, allowing time to refine their ideas. The session concludes with a short discussion of the works created.

Expect to work quickly, make multiple drafts and embrace “bad” drawings – the only way to make good ones.

Premium pencils and paper will be provided but feel free to bring your favorite sharpener or erasers.

~ ~ ~ ~

Brahms Double Concerto

Monday, March 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Tickets

Sisters and Seattle Symphony members Jacqueline and Katherine Audas join the Cascade Symphony Orchestra as soloists in Johannes Brahms’ Double Concerto for violin and cello. Both earned degrees from Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music and have won international competitions. They have performed with major orchestras and music festivals on four continents.

The concert opens with Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March, Op. 39, No. 3 in C minor” and concludes with the “Langsam” movement from Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 3.

Program:

Elgar – “Pomp and Circumstance March, op. 39, No. 3 in C Minor”

Brahms – Double Concerto for Violin and Cello

Herold – “Overture to the Opera Zampa”

Mahler – “Langsam” from Symphony No. 3 (movement 6)

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Block Party returns

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8, 2026

Civic Center Playfield, 598 Edmonds St.

Early-bird tickets

All other tickets go on sale March 2

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announces the official music lineup for the return of the Edmonds Block Party, featuring a mix of local and national artists, along with food vendors and activities designed to showcase the city’s vibrant arts scene.

Two-day VIP and general admission tickets are on sale now at an early-bird rate. Additional event details will be announced in the coming months.

~ ~ ~ ~

New single: Harry Sills on Crazy Good Records

Alan Hardwick Productions

303 5th Ave. S., Ste. 201, Edmonds

Also representing Crazy Good Records, Studio Edmonds and Daley Street Publishing

Edmonds-based and Northwest country-rock songwriter Harry Sills returns with his new single, “Here’s To You,” a song that captures the spirit of gratitude, perseverance and human connection that defines his evolving sound.

Rooted in the emotional honesty of 1990s alternative rock and shaped by modern Americana and country-adjacent songwriting, “Here’s To You” blends deep bass grooves, anthemic call-and-response moments and reflective lyrics.

“So you won’t hear this on the radio

That’s not why I write these songs

I just feel like I’ve got something to say

And I hope you might sing along”

Sills has built a reputation for music that feels lived-in and sincere. “Here’s To You” continues that tradition, offering a sound that bridges alt-rock roots with a modern pulse rarely heard in today’s country-leaning landscape.

“This song is about acknowledging the journey – yours and everyone else’s,” says Sills. “It’s about recognizing the people who stand beside you and the lessons learned along the way.”

“Here’s To You” is available on all streaming platforms, with additional releases and live performances planned throughout the region.

Listen here: Apple or Spotify

*If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, email Nahline Gouin at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline Gouin is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice.