At Tuesday Council meeting: City tree code plan revealed, and Lunar New Year Edmonds proclaimed

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

The City issues a proclamation for Lunar New Year Edmonds 2026, with a full day of activities set for Feb. 28.

Staff updates Councilmembers on plans for amending the City’s tree code.

The Council approve a resolution establishing its priorities, based on the work from its Feb. 6 retreat.

Councilmembers decide against a proposal to remove the mayor’s finance updates from weekly Council meetings.

How the City of Edmonds should regulate trees on both public and private property has been a hot topic in Edmonds for many years. City staff Tuesday night updated the Edmonds City Council on a timeline for amending the City’s existing tree code, which the council approved in 2021.

The Council also heard Mayor Mike Rosen read a proclamation for Lunar New Year Edmonds 2026. Accepting the proclamation were members of the Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE), which is sponsoring a full day of Lunar New Year Edmonds family activities this Saturday, Feb. 28. The day begins with a story time for children at the Edmonds Library. At 11 a.m., live stage performances will begin at Edmonds Center for the Arts, featuring Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance, Kung Fu Kwoon and Melody Institute Chinese Dance School. The Massive Monkees breakdancing crew will once again close the show. More information is available at www.maedmonds.org

Leading the tree code effort is Deb Powers, who was rehired as the City’s urban forest planner after leaving Edmonds to work in other jurisdictions for two years. She said the goal is to pick up on the tree code work from 2023, which included extensive community outreach along with receiving feedback from the Edmonds Planning Board and Tree Board.

Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston set the stage for Powers’ work, noting that while the city has made some changes to the existing code, “there are still issues that need to be addressed.” One of those is how to address landmark trees. The council last year approved an interim ordinance banning the removal of landmark trees, defined as having a diameter of 30 inches or more at breast height, which is 4.5 feet above the ground.

Another issue, Clugston said, is how to regulate tree removals on private property.

Clugton noted that the council will be asked in April to extend the interim landmark tree ordinance by six months. The goal is present an amended tree code ordinance to the council for adoption by October. However, if the work takes longer than expected, the interim landmark tree ordinance might need to be extended even further.

Councilmember Erika Barnett asked if the tree code work would “help create a mechanism for consolidated interdepartmental review when applicants encounter multicode compliance issues,” for example, one involving the tree code, landscaping and street trees.

Clugston replied that the goal is “to try to put all those things together in one place.” Tree regulations can be found in various places in city code, “so to have that in one spot, I think will really help,” he added

The Planning Board had its first meeting to discuss Tree Code work in January and will discuss the topic again on Feb. 25. (See the Planning Board agenda here.) While meetings of the Tree Board — along with most other city boards and commissions — were paused as a cost-saving measure in 2025, staff does plan to engage Tree Board members again individually to consider new ideas that are developed, Powers said.

Council President Michelle Dotsch stressed the importance of giving the Tree Board enough time to work on the matter, and suggested the possibility of “unpausing” the board for further engagement — similar to what has been done recently with the Economic Development Commission for specific projects.

Councilmember Vivian Olson recalled her time working on tree issues not only as a councilmember, but also as a member of the Tree Board and as a resident. “I think if any of us learned anything is that we cannot make everybody happy,” Olson said. “But it is my sincere wish that we can get to a tree code that 70% of the community would really be behind, and that’s a tree code that I can support with my vote.”

According to a staff agenda memo, tree code amendments will seek to:

– Establish appropriate levels of restrictiveness and regulatory approach for tree removal in

development and non-development scenarios, aligned with the code’s stated intent and

purpose.

– Resolve persistent interpretation issues and minimize legal risks by incorporating best

practices in code structure, terminology and requirements for tree removal and retention.

– Develop clear, evidence-based language informed by jurisdictional trends and guidance.

The Council also spent a fair amount of time on a proposed resolution establishing City Council priorities. The resolution is based on work Councilmembers started during their Feb. 6 retreat, and discussed further during a Feb. 11 work session.

The measure was passed after the council considered several proposed amendments, two of which were approved.

The resolution states the council “recognizes the need for clear, outcome focused priorities that can be used for budgeting, performance tracking, and implementation.” Further, it “recognizes that effective governance depends upon engagement, communication and transparency as foundational practices that support community trust, organizational alignment, and accountability.”

The priorities, as amended Tuesday night, are:

1. Financial Stability: Establish disciplined, outcomes-focused budgeting across all city spending – aligning discretionary investments with Council priorities, tracking performance and results for required services, and strengthening stable revenue plans to move the city out of crisis mode and into long-term financial sustainability.

2. Strategic Clarity and Direction: Establish clear council priorities and objectives to guide strategic decision-making and enable modern, outcomes-focused governance that delivers clearer, more consistent results for the community.

3. Prioritization, Trade-offs, and Capacity: Make clear, equitable, and transparent choices about city priorities, recognizing limited capacity, and focusing efforts where they deliver the greatest overall community benefit.

4. Economic Development: Support and strengthen existing businesses while attracting new businesses and shaping economic growth and redevelopment opportunities that preserve Edmonds neighborhood character, enhance livability in commercial and urban areas, and advance long-term financial stability.

In other business, the Council voted against a proposal from Council President Dotsch to remove Mayor Mike Rosen’s weekly finance reports from the Council agenda. Rosen began the weekly reports in July 2024 with the intent of keeping the Council and public informed about the City’s financial status, but Dotsch said she saw no reason for them to continue.

“The mayor only has only has been providing sporadic updates as part of the presentation,” she noted, and the council now has a dedicated Finance Committee that meets regularly and that “serves as a venue for initial budget discussions and financial monitoring,” she said. “Both the committee and full council receive regular comprehensive updates with supporting materials that allow for questions clarification and staff dialogue.”

The proposal was supported by Councilmember Jenna Nand, but other councilmembers disagreed with the idea.

“With all of the discussion over the last few months about greater transparency and clarity, making sure that we’re getting second touches, it seems ill-timed to remove this from our agendas,” Councilmember Chris Eck said.

“I think this is a good use of our time where we do get to hear things that maybe don’t come to the Finance Committee and/or feel a little bit more natural and timely,” Councilmember Susan Paine said.

Councilmember Olson agreed, pointing to Mayor Rosen’s brief finance report during Tuesday’s meeting that the City’s Fleet Department had — through careful record keeping and accident reductions — lowered the City’s insurance costs by 25.9%, or $32,000, in the past year.

The proposal failed by a vote of 2-5.