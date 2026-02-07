Attendees explore hidden world of Northwest sharks at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center welcomed 180 attendees for its Thursday marine education program, “Sharks of Washington — Understanding and Protecting the Apex Predators of Our Coastal Waters,” hosted by underwater photographer and ocean advocate “Ocean Annie” Crawley.

Held in the Waterfront Banquet Room, the evening program spotlighted the surprising diversity of shark species found in Washington’s coastal waters and the greater Salish Sea. Presenter Lisa Hillier shared current research, conservation strategies and emerging findings about shark populations expanding into the Puget Sound region. Guests gained a deeper understanding of sharks as keystone predators and their essential role in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems.