Friday, February 6, 2026
HomeEventsAttendees explore hidden world of Northwest sharks at Edmonds Waterfront Center
EventsSustainability and the Environment

Attendees explore hidden world of Northwest sharks at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Lisa Hillier talks about Northwest sharks. (Photos courtesy Edmonds Waterfront Center)

The Edmonds Waterfront Center welcomed 180 attendees for its Thursday marine education program, “Sharks of Washington — Understanding and Protecting the Apex Predators of Our Coastal Waters,” hosted by underwater photographer and ocean advocate “Ocean Annie” Crawley.

The presentation drew an estimated 180 people to the Waterfront Center.
Host Annie Crawley, right, interviews Lisa Hillier.

Held in the Waterfront Banquet Room, the evening program spotlighted the surprising diversity of shark species found in Washington’s coastal waters and the greater Salish Sea. Presenter Lisa Hillier shared current research, conservation strategies and emerging findings about shark populations expanding into the Puget Sound region. Guests gained a deeper understanding of sharks as keystone predators and their essential role in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO