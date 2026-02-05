Beautify Edmonds volunteers make trial run at graffiti removal

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds residents tiring of repeated graffiti along the Highway 104 ferry lane — especially at the 5th Avenue underpass — have formed a new volunteer group to assist the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) in removing graffiti and litter

The group is called Beautify Edmonds, and its co-leaders — Edmonds Port Commissioner Janelle Cass and retired fisheries biologist Joe Scordino — contacted WSDOT last year about the volunteer work. Beautify Edmonds recently obtained an Adopt-A-Highway agreement that allows volunteers to remove graffiti that reappears within days of WSDOT crews diligently painting over it along the Highway 104 interchange.

According to Scordino, WSDOT provided the paint, tools and a safety orientation on placement of orange cones and safety signs along the shoulder of the highway. And the Port of Edmonds is supporting the group by providing storage space for the tools and safety gear.

With the sunny winter weather Wednesday, Beautify Edmonds members did a trial run on establishing a safety zone along the highway shoulder (the ferry holding lane) and tested safe approaches for volunteers in preparation for a volunteer event later this month with the Edmonds Rotary Club.

Scordino said that Beautify Edmonds will provide notice through My Edmonds News of future volunteer events and how community members can register to participate.