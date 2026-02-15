Building Bridges project founders at Edmonds Civic Roundtable March 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable at its Monday, March 2 meeting will host the Snohomish County nonprofit Building Bridges — founded in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the nation’s capital to promote collaboration and civil dialogue locally.

Building Bridges was formed by two members of the Snohomish County Council who share a commitment to public service:Nate Nehring, an Arlington Republican who represents north Snohomish County, and Jared Mead, a Mill Creek Democrat who represents the South County communities of Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Bothell, Mill Creek and unincorporated areas. They have turned “Building Bridges” into a resource for schools, colleges and nonprofits.

Building Bridges was founded to promote a community of respect, understanding and constructive dialogue, Nehring said.

“The Building Bridges program has never been more relevant than today, when we need genuine civil communication and collaboration to solve our problems,” said Civic Roundtable Chairman Gil Morgan. “We are pleased to bring them to Edmonds as our own city government is facing key political and financial decisions.”

The Building Bridges program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. There is no charge to attend the event, but seating is limited so RSVP at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.

Mead and Nehring will present a history of their program and its operation, and then lead a tabletop exercise aimed at helping participants understand and use some of the techniques they have developed to foster communication and trust.