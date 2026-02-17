Business Builder Expo at Lynnwood Event Center March 7

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Economic Alliance Snohomish County and the Washington Small Business Development Center are hosting the Business Builder Expo Tuesday, March 31 at the Lynnwood Event Center, aimed at entrepreneurs looking to kickstart, scale or grow their businesses.

Presented by the City of Lynnwood, this one-day expo is designed to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. Whether you’re shaping an idea, launching a new venture, or preparing to scale, the Business Builder Expo delivers practical education, expert guidance, and meaningful connections to help you move forward with confidence, the Alliance said in an announcement.

The Business Builder Expo features targeted panels and hands-on workshops focused on the most relevant challenges and opportunities facing today’s entrepreneurs. Sessions will cover turning business ideas into real-world impact, navigating licensing and permitting requirements, using AI and digital advertising to grow your business, preparing for taxes, strengthening cybersecurity, exploring government contracting opportunities and understanding alternative financing options. In the afternoon, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in lender matchmaking, with dedicated time to connect directly with lenders and financial institutions to discuss funding options and next steps.