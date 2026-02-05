Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is hosting a Sweetheart Dance Party from 7-9 p.m. right on Valentine’s day, Saturday Feb. 14 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Come with or without a sweetheart; “we are all very sweet and will dance with you,” the club announcement says. You are invited to bring finger foods to share.
Every Wednesday, the club also danced from 7-9 p.m. Dances come from many parts of the world, for individuals or couples, in lines or circles, and some are in sets. The club offers a short lesson near the beginning of the evening, and plenty of time for your requests.
This month, they will teach a dainty Bulgarian line dance, a Scottish set, a “fast and furious” Serbian line, and a Breton couple dance.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.