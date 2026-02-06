City of Edmonds awarded $850K in federal funding for new Edmonds Food Bank

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds was awarded $850,000 in federal funding toward the construction of a new Edmonds Food Bank (EFB) to support the growing number of individuals experiencing food insecurity across Edmonds and South Snohomish County.

The federal allocation is part of the FY2026 appropriations package recently passed by Congress and was “championed” by U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen and Sen. Maria Cantwell, according to the food bank’s press release. The funding will directly support EFB’s “Thrive Together” capital campaign to build a new food bank with expanded storage, increased distribution hours and space for community partners.

As the capital campaign nears $2.5 million toward construction of a new food bank, this is the largest commitment to date and comes on the heels of a $250,000 grant from Amazon at the end of 2025, according to Edmonds Food Bank.

“The federal grant is great news for Edmonds and a powerful step toward ensuring no one in our city goes hungry. This reflects great trust and commitment to the Edmonds Food Bank, a pivotal organization that shows up every day for our community,” Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen said. “I have personally witnessed the compassion, dignity and care they bring to their work, and the genuine connections they build with the people they serve, our friends, our neighbors. This investment strengthens not just a food bank, but the heart of our community.”

Demand for emergency food assistance in Snohomish County has surged due to rising food costs, economic instability, and changes to SNAP benefits. In 2025, Edmonds Food Bank saw a 30% increase in customers and now serves more than 1,500 households each week.

“The steadfast commitment of our leaders to keeping neighbors facing food insecurity at the forefront, especially in these challenging times, continues to inspire our team,” said Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “We’re deeply grateful for the momentum this brings as our community comes together to make this new food bank a reality.”

“The Edmonds Food Bank serves more than 1,500 of our South Snohomish County neighbors every week – mostly working families and retirees,” Cantwell said. “This grant will go toward building a new facility to move the food bank out of a leased space and into a more functional and inviting space, so the food bank can have the ability to serve nearly twice as many households, store extra fresh, nutritious food, and offer space for services like job training and health care.”

Having outgrown its current leased space and to best meet the surge in food insecurity, the food bank plans to build a permanent, purpose-built facility through its $12 million Thrive Together campaign and is seeking a site for its future home.

“I am glad to have secured funding to help build the Edmonds Food Bank and Community Engagement Space,” Larsen said. “This building will help local organizations feed the community, fight poverty and come together for events. I will keep working to bring home federal dollars that benefit the people and communities I represent.”

To learn more about the Thrive Together capital campaign and make a donation or pledge, visit edmondsfoodbank.org/our-future.