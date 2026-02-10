City to share work on lighting safety at regional conference

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds is getting regional attention for its work to improve nighttime safety across the community. Thanks to its Citywide Lighting Enhancements Project, the City has been invited to present at the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) Transportation Conference in Bellevue on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

According to a City news release, the project grew out of real safety concerns Over the years, there have been numerous collisions involving vehicles and people walking or biking at intersections and mid-block crossings citywide. In 2022, a serious nighttime crime occurred along an unlit section of the Interurban Trail, highlighting the need for better lighting along key pedestrian and active transportation routes, the City said.

In response, the Edmonds City Council asked the public works department to take a closer look at lighting citywide. Funding was approved in the 2023 budget, and a comprehensive citywide lighting study began later that year. The study was completed in 2024.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the City said it developed lighting standards for different types of streets, intersections and trails. Staff collected and analyzed a wide range of data, including:

Existing streetlight locations owned by both Snohomish County PUD and the City of Edmonds

City GIS data, such as roadway width, number of lanes and locations of sidewalks and trails

Five years of crash data from the Washington State Department of Transportation

Using lighting software and GIS analysis, the City identified where lighting was missing or insufficient and then prioritized those locations based on safety needs. Factors like crash history, roadway type, proximity to schools and trails, and the size of lighting gaps all played a role.

From that work, several top locations were identified for lighting improvements, including:

SR-524 at 9th Avenue North

76th Avenue West at the Interurban Trail

Walnut Street at 7th Avenue South

76th Avenue West at 200th Street SW

Dayton Street from SR-104 to the railroad crossing

Shortly after the study wrapped up, a federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funding opportunity became available, focused on locations with serious injury and fatal crashes. Because Edmonds already had a detailed, data-driven lighting plan in place, the City said it was well positioned to apply.

The City submitted a grant request for lighting improvements at 13 locations, totaling $2.3 million. Edmonds secured $700,000 in federal funding to design and construct improvements at all high-priority locations. By using cost-effective lighting solutions, the project team was also able to expand the work to cover all medium-priority locations within the available funding.

Design work began in fall 2025.

Edmonds’ invitation to present at the 2026 ITE Transportation Conference reflects growing interest in how cities can use data, technology, and thoughtful planning to improve nighttime safety for everyone, whether they’re driving, walking or biking, the City said.