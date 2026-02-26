Community Blood Drive at Meadowdale HS Feb. 26

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Meadowdale High School’s Key Club and National Honor Society are partnering with Bloodworks Northwest to host a Community Blood Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 in the school’s Auxiliary Gym (6002 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood).

Appointments are required to ensure the best possible donation experience. Participants can reserve a one-hour appointment here. Donors should bring photo identification, eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating. First-time donors ages 16 and 17 must also bring a signed Bloodworks Northwest permission form.