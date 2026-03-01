Congressman Larsen swings through Edmonds — donates library books, visits Port

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen (D-2nd District) visited Edmonds Saturday afternoon to donate a collection of books from the Library of Congress to the Edmonds Library, and make a stop at the Port of Edmonds to discuss plans for improvements to the North Portwalk and Seawall.

The Edmonds Library was the last stop in Snohomish County on Larsen’s book donation swing through the 2nd District, which also included libraries in Anacortes and Lynden. The Clinton library in Island County is next.

After delivering the books, Edmonds Library staff provided Larsen with a tour of the library facilities. According to library officials, the Edmonds Library served more than 200,000 visitors last year with services that include conference and meeting rooms, a public-use business center with computers and printers, and special children’ s programs.

At the Port of Edmonds, Larsen was briefed on the Port’s current efforts and future plans, including repairs to the deteriorating seawall and demolishing the old administration building to make way for a new public plaza with a stage, food truck hookups and seating.

Larsen secured $1.2 million for the Port project — aimed at enhancing both the Port and surrounding community and improving public access — in FY 2026 spending bills.

Other improvements include installing 35 car-charging stations and boat electrical charging stations. Funding sources include a WSDOT port electrification grant, a Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) ALEA grant and Port reserves. Officials also mentioned plans for a new boutique hotel at the building now housing Arnie’s restaurant.





