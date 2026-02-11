Council OKs moratorium on development in Deer Creek CARA, $500K contract for treatment plant

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

The Council unanimously approves moratorium on permit applications in Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area.

Councilmembers also OK a $500,000 sole-source contract with Jacobs Engineering Group for work at the wastewater treatment plant.

The Edmonds City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to place a temporary moratorium on permit applications that would trigger stormwater management requirements in the Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA).

Councilmembers said they grappled with the right approach to addressing the complex issue. Council President Michelle Dotsch said that while she would support a six-month development ban, “I’m not going to support any more than that.”

Dotsch was one of four councilmembers (the others were Vivian Olson, Will Chen and Erika Barnett) who voted in January to approve an ordinance streamlining development-related activity near critical areas. One of those areas is the Deer Creek CARA, which protects groundwater against contaminants like Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs). Originally, staff had proposed an agreement — supported by local environmentalists — that said developers must clean stormwater runoff first. Controversy arose when staff introduced a new plan allowing developers to route stormwater into the recharge area, in compliance with current state standards.

After being presented with a range of options at its Jan. 6 meeting, the council majority voted to support the option originally proposed — with no stormwater infiiltration allowed in the Deer Creek CARA. At the time, staff expressed concerns about the conflict between the City’s stormwater permit and stormwater codes, adding it could run the risk of legal challenges from property owners.

Last week, staff asked the Council to consider a moratorium, with the intention of pausing new development activity while the City completes a PFAs study and evaluates “feasible, science-based stormwater management approaches.”

In further considering the matter Tuesday night, councilmembers received two new pieces of information from Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston: A draft scope of work for the planned PFAs stormwater study and a memo from Herrera Environmental Consultants “about the challenges that particularly public works is going to have implementing stormwater management in the Deer Creek CARA,” Clugston said.

“Having six months to step back allows us time to complete the PFAs stormwater study,” Clugston told the Council Tuesday. The moratorium would also “allow certainty for staff and applicants to avoid processing applications that are aren’t going to go anywhere, saving time and money on both sides of the equation.”

In their report, the Herrera consultants pointed out that the critical areas code approved by the Council in January — which prohibits stormwater infiltration — would make it challenging for the City to meet stormwater requirements.

For example, most developments would need to discharge stormwater to adjacent properties or the right-of-way. “Since a large percentage of the right-of-way does not connect directly to a stormwater conveyance system, this discharge has the potential to cause significant adverse impacts to downgradient properties as it flows to the next nearest storm drain inlet, which would violate stormwater requirements,” the consultants wrote. “Additionally, the next nearest storm drain inlet and pipe network may not be appropriately sized to withstand the new increase in runoff volume.”

The Herrera report also included a table showing the potential effects of CARA code changes on projects of various sizes, from small to medium residential (such as additions, decks, patios and driveways) to large multifamily residential, mixed use or commercial. in smaller projects, without infiltration best management practices (BMPs), “controlling polluted water on site may be more difficult,” the table indicated. “Many existing residential lots manage stormwater with infiltration BMPs. When these sites redevelop without infiltration BMPs, stormwater will flow off the site. The natural flow path (i.e., gravity flow) will either be towards neighboring properties or City streets. The cumulative impact of this runoff may cause flooding of properties and streets.”

Without infiltration, basin studies — at a cost of $1.4 million — could be required to identify new or retrofitted conveyance infrastructure necessary to manage stormwater, the consultants added.

Public Works Director Andy Rheaume told the Council that such a basin study would have to first be approved by the State Department of Ecology and the entire process would take years to complete, with additional millions of dollars required for construction.

“I think the moratorium will help us get some time and some more information,” said Councilmember Susan Paine, who made a motion to adopt the ordinance.

While such a moratorium may be frustrating for those planning projects on their property, the ban will give the City time to further study the matter, Councilmember Chris Eck said. “We’re getting to a point where…we have a lot of really unsatisfactory choices, but it’s probably the best we can do in these circumstances,” she added.

Councilmember Chen asked staff for a response to comments from the public that the moratorium “would increase the risk of PFAs being introduced into the CARA.”

“If, in fact, PFAs is coming into the CARA through building and construction practices, if there are no building and construction practices, then there can be no PFAs,” Clugston replied.

Councilmember Barnett asked whether there were other pathways through which the stormwater could be conveyed, such as existing pipes. City Engineer Mike De Lilla said that there is no guarantee that existing pipes would have the capacity to carry an increased amount of stormwater or that the city could connect to them to them in the first place, depending on where the pipes lead.

“There needs to be a robust evaluation of all of that, and right now we have not started to go there, because that’s really something that a basic analysis needs to really look at,” DeLilla said. “That’s complicated, very complicated.”

Barnett then asked staff to explain “the specific regulatory gap that a moratorium will address, that our existing CARA standards are not sufficiently addressing.”

Clugston replied that City code now says that all infiltration practices are prohibited in the Deer Creek CARA. “So that’s that’s the main issue,” he said. “If all infiltration is prohibited, then what is left?”

if the City “can’t easily say, here’s how we manage stormwater in this area, then that means every single applicant has to ask and then go through their own study of how are we going to manage stormwater on our own site? And as Director (Rheaume) mentioned, maybe that means the stormwater goes off their property, on the road, maybe it goes on to the neighbor’s property,” Clugston said.

The goal, he said, is “to be able to come back with a better feeling for how stormwater in the CARA can work. We’ll take a look at the basin study idea, maybe get a better idea for cost, for those timelines, those sorts of things. Maybe the stormwater PFAs study finds that and confirms, even in a small scale, that there is no PFAs in stormwater in residential settings, right? And then that should give the council confidence that, well, maybe we can go back and look at that code, maybe make a change in the code. So there’s a lot of different elements moving around, and it’s extremely complex.”

Councilmember Olson said she wasn’t completely certain about her decision, but she would be supporting the moratorium “because my sense is that we have a time issue where we need to keep digging to know what our right moves are. And I think that’s the simplest short-term fix.”

In the end, the council unanimously approved the moratorium, with the required public hearing on the ordiinance set for March 3.

In other business Tuesday, the council had further discussion on a proposal in late January from Public Works Director Rheaume to use Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for up to $500,000 in on-call services at the Edmonds wastewater treatment plant. The firm has been the engineer of record at the plant for decades and because of its familiarity with the facility, Rheaume requested to hire the firm using a sole-source contract.

Key projects for Jacobs include:

Updating the plant’s standard operating procedures, required by federal discharge permits.

Conducting an existing conditions scan, which would lead to future engineering drawing to improve the plant.

Initiating an engineering evaluation of the treatment process to identify process changes and retrofits that will better treat wastewater before its discharged to the Puget Sound.

During public comments, a woman identifying herself as Christina expressed her frustration with the lack of vegetation management in her Lake Ballinger-area neighborhood, which she said is a safety issue for wheelchair users.

“Right now, there’s serious and dangerous vegetation hazard to the point where rescue people had to come and pull me out of a bush last week because there was less than four inches between the vehicles and the bushes, and it got caught on my wheelchair,” she said.

The Council also heard again from several Edmonds residents living near the City of Lynnwood’s wastewater treatment plant, who expressed their concerns about a proposed plant expansion.

The Council will meet remotely in a study session from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11. To watch, you can click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can see the agenda here.