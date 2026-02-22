Council set Feb. 24 to discuss tree code amendments, adopt 2026 priorities

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A revised work plan for amendments to the City of Edmonds Tree Code will be among the items discussed during the Tuesday, Feb. 24 meeting of the Edmonds City Council.

According to the staff agenda memo, no draft regulations or specific policy proposals will be presented Tuesday. Instead, staff will outline the project scope, timeline and engagement approach for discussion.

The City Council first adopted its tree code in 2021, but planned to consider a second phase of amendments to address tree removals on private property. However, the project was delayed before proposed amendments could be adopted, the agenda memo notes.

“Between 2023 and 2025, the City enacted several ordinances to resolve code interpretation challenges, respond to legal issues, and establish interim landmark tree protections,” the agenda memo states. “Some of these changes have reduced overall code clarity and cohesion relative to best practices.”

The 2026 Tree Code Update project will address these concerns by “drawing on existing data, policy guidance, industry best practices, and stakeholder input from both 2023 and 2026 processes,” the memo says.

Code amendments will seek to:

– Establish appropriate levels of restrictiveness and regulatory approach for tree removal in

development and non-development scenarios, aligned with the code’s stated intent and

purpose.

– Resolve persistent interpretation issues and minimize legal risks by incorporating best

practices in code structure, terminology and requirements for tree removal and retention.

– Develop clear, evidence-based language informed by jurisdictional trends and guidance.

The City Council last year agreed to an interim ordinance providing temporary landmark tree protections pending permanent regulations. That ordinance is set to expire in April 2026, and it will likely be extended.

Other items on the Feb. 24 Council meeting agenda include:

Adoption of a resolution establishing City Council 2026 priorities, and “declaring engagement, communication and transparency as the guiding framework for all priorities.” The resolution is based on work the Council started during its Feb. 6 retreat.

A proclamation of Lunar New Year.

The Feb. 24 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

To participate in the meetings remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can see the meeting agenda on the City’s meeting portal.

Note that the Council also has two executive sessions on its agenda this week, one at noon Feb. 23 and the other at 4 p.m. Feb. 24. These meetings are closed to the public.