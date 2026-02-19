EASC announces Activate Snohomish Community Grant recipients

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) announced the recipients of the Activate Snohomish Community Grant Program, awarding a total of $85,000 to 22 businesses and municipalities across Snohomish County. Each grant is designed to support local readiness and engagement ahead of FIFA World Cup 26 Seattle.

Funded by the Seattle Foundation with support from the Washington State Department of Commerce, this program provides targeted investments to help Snohomish County businesses, nonprofits and communities capitalize on the unique tourism, economic and cultural opportunities presented by the tournament.

“Our region’s preparedness for major events is central to Snohomish County’s economic resilience,” EASC President and CEO Ray Stephanson said. “These investments will help local employers and municipalities stand out and provide value to visitors and locals alike during this world-class event.”

Awardees were selected through a multi-phase review process by a grant review committee made up of EASC economic development and community engagement staff and external community stakeholders, evaluated by weighted scoring rubric.

Two funding tracks were available: Track A, Community Activation Grants, awarding a total of $35,000 to nonprofits, chambers of commerce, cities or community-based organizations; and Track B, Small Business Grants, awarding a total of $50,000 to local businesses prioritizing hospitality, retail, dining, tourism and event services.

The grant recipients are:

Track A Awards:

• City of Arlington

• City of Lynnwood Arts Commission

• City of Mill Creek

• Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI)

• Mountlake Terrace Chamber

• Port of Everett

• Snohomish Sky

Track B Awards:

• Happy Little Painter Co (Arlington)

• What’s Bloomin’ Now (Arlington)

• Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina (Edmonds)

• The Salish Sea Brewing Company (Edmonds)

• Soccer Post (Everett)

• U-Neek Brewing Company / Crucible Brewing Company (Everett)

• Se Habla Media LLC (Lynnwood)

• Tizana Mexicana (Lynnwood)

• Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine (Lynnwood)

• Simply Caketastic (Marysville)

• Digital Monster Marketing, Inc. / Kool Change Printing (Monroe)

• Route 2 Taproom (Monroe)

• Hemlock State Brewing Co. (Mountlake Terrace)

• Snohomish Sports Dome (Snohomish)

• Sound2Summit Brewery (Snohomish)

For more information, contact Director of Community Engagement Raechel Morera at RaechelM@EconomicAllianceSC.org.