Edmonds-area volunteers offer free tax prep services

“Tax prep is something not everyone is comfortable doing,” said Don Randall, an IRS-certified AARP Tax-Aide volunteer who serves as a site coordinator at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Tax-Aide volunteers offer free tax prep services to the community twice a week through April 14 at two locations: the Waterfront Center and Edmonds United Methodist Church/Edmonds Food Bank.

This year, 28 Edmonds-area volunteers will prepare taxes for over 1,000 families and individuals through the 100% volunteer-run program. The Edmonds sites are two of 10 Snohomish County Tax-Aide service locations, and among more than 3,600 sites nationwide.

“Paid tax prep services can cost families and seniors hundreds of dollars,” Randall said. “There are generally surcharges for filing for benefits like the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Credit, or extra charges for varying income types, ranging from retirement distributions to gig work. For the people we serve, saving hundreds of dollars makes a big difference.”

Many Edmonds Tax-Aide volunteers have served in the program for several years. Randall, who is retired, has volunteered four years. Others have been with Tax-Aide for 10 years or longer. Every year, several new volunteers also join the program.

“This year we have two new volunteers who recently retired from their careers as tax professionals,” Randall said. Some of the volunteers have backgrounds in tax and accounting, but others do not. All volunteers go through rigorous training and an IRS certification process every winter, ensuring they are familiar with current tax law. “This year there were changes right up through the final days of our training,” Randall said. The IRS and Tax-Aide work closely together to ensure volunteers are ready to accurately prepare taxes for people in all kinds of tax situations.

“It’s hugely rewarding to serve the community in this way,” Randall says. “We have many clients we see year-after-year. And we also welcome new folks every year.”

IRS-certified AARP Tax-Aide volunteers prepare and E-File 2025 federal tax returns for seniors, families and individuals from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Edmonds Waterfront Center (Monday/Tuesday) and Edmonds United Methodist Church/Edmonds Food Bank (Friday/Saturday). Appointments are required and can be scheduled at www.aarp.org/taxhelp. People who need help scheduling can text or call 425-666-9335 for assistance. Walk-in appointments can be accommodated but may be asked to return another day if the site is fully-booked.

While Tax-Aide can prepare a wide variety of tax schedules and forms, the IRS limits some of the types of returns Tax-Aide volunteers can prepare. For taxpayers who qualify, Tax-Aide volunteers also prepare and file the Washington Working Families Tax Credit.

After scheduling your Tax-Aide appointment, pick up and complete an intake booklet available at the Waterfront Center (220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds) or the Edmonds Library (650 Main St.). On your appointment day, bring your completed booklet, Social Security cards for all individuals listed on your return, picture IDs for all taxpayers (if married, both spouses must attend the appointment), all 2025 tax forms (W-2, 1099, etc), and deductions information. Bring last year’s tax return if possible.