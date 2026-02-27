Edmonds Asian Food Tour offering one-stop visit to Kazoku March 31

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds Asian Food Tour | One stop | Kazoku

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Kazoku, 22618 Hwy 99, Suite 103, Edmonds, WA 98026

$75 until March 1 ($80 after March 1)

Space limited to 20 persons

Food included

Register at edmondsfoodtour.com

Last fall, guests of the Edmonds Asian Food Tour journeyed across Asia without leaving Edmonds. They savored intricate flavors and listened to the personal stories of the chefs and owners of four local Asian restaurants. Now, Edmonds Food Tours is offering a more flexible one-stop experience at Kazoku.

With their ticket purchase, guests will sample an array of specially selected menu items, each of which will be accompanied by an introduction by owner Sumin Yu. Sumin and the tour host will showcase the history and cultural significance of each dish to create a truly unique culinary experience. The Edmonds Food Tour is about more than fantastic flavors, but cultural exploration and appreciation.

Discover the flavors and stories of Japan by joining the upcoming Edmonds Asian Food Tour at Kazoku Tuesday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Purchase your ticket here. Space is limited.

Brought to you by Edmonds Food Tours.

For more information, contact Peter Harvey at edmondsfoodtours@gmail.com or 425-504-2554.