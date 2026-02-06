Edmonds awarded second major grant for Edmonds Marsh restoration

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds said it has been awarded a second major grant to advance restoration of the Edmonds Marsh, marking an important milestone in long-term efforts to reconnect the marsh to Puget Sound. The award from the National Coastal Resiliency Foundation (NCRF) was announced Thursday by the City and the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates.

In partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the foundation supports projects nationwide that restore and strengthen natural coastal infrastructure. This latest award was made through a highly competitive process. The foundation received funding requests totaling approximately $1 billion and ultimately awarded $78 million to 68 projects across the country, with Edmonds selected as one of the recipients, the City said.

Edmonds was awarded the grant based on several key factors, including successful implementation of a previous NCRF grant, strong community participation in project development, the city’s documented vulnerability to sea level rise, and the environmental, social, and economic benefits of restoring coastal estuary habitat.

The total project budget is $1,066,000. Of that amount, 64% will be funded by the NCRF grant, 25% will be provided through citizen labor and cash contributions, and 9% will be provided as in-kind labor from the City of Edmonds for grant administration. Pending approval by the Edmonds City Council, work is expected to begin this spring.

The project will focus on completing a public planning process and developing a 30% design for estuary restoration. Planned work includes a partnership with adjacent properties that we would like to include in the project to create a channel that reconnects the marsh with Puget Sound. The project will also evaluate coastal flood risks and vulnerabilities, prepare land appraisal and cultural resource studies, estimate restoration costs, and outline options for future funding.

The full grant proposal is available on the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates website, along with summaries of findings from previous technical studies. Community members are encouraged to review the materials and submit questions through the website.

According to the City’s announcement, this project represents a significant step toward the long-term goal of restoring the Edmonds Marsh Estuary while protecting both natural and built assets along the Edmonds waterfront. Future phases may include resolving site ownership, securing additional funding, completing final design and permitting, construction, and monitoring restoration outcomes. The long-term vision is a resilient estuary that supports shoreline protection and provides lasting ecological and community benefits.