Edmonds Chamber announces 2026 4th of July runs: 5K, 1K Family Fun Run and new 1K Senior Saunter

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Run for Good Racing Company, has unveiled new programming for the 2026 4th of July 5K. The 4th of July 5K and 1K Family Fun Run will return to downtown Edmonds on July 4th, and this year will be the inaugural 1K Senior Saunter for participants age 60-plus. All proceeds from the event support the Chamber’s efforts to deliver exceptional programming and events for the Edmonds community, the Chamber said in its announcement.

This year, the event has something for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned runner, a casual jogger or simply seeking a fun and healthy way to kick off your Independence Day.

And of course, the festivities don’t end at the finish line. Stick around after the race to enjoy the iconic Edmonds 4th of July Parade and continue the celebration with family, friends and neighbors.

Race Details

5K Race: Starts at 9:45am. The 5K is timed and prizes are given for the top three runners in each gender and first-place finisher in each age category. Winners will be recognized and prizes given shortly after the end of the race finish.

1K Family Run: This race is not timed, and preregistration is required. The 1K race start time has changed from 2025 and will be starting at 9:30 a.m. as the first group at the start line.

1K Senior Saunter: This race is not timed, and preregistration is required. This event is designed for 60-plus community members who want to enjoy the run but not tackle the 5K. The Senior Saunter starts at 9:35 a.m.. Bring your friends and take part at your own pace for this enjoyable distance.

Start and Finish Locations:

All races begin at Edmonds City Park and finish at 4th and Main, offering a picturesque route through the scenic streets of Edmonds and the Town of Woodway. The thrilling conclusion takes place along the Edmonds 4th of July parade route, where cheering crowds will greet runners at the finish line.

Think You’re Fast? Try to Beat Ol’ Man Brackett

A cherished tradition continues for those with a competitive edge — race against a costumed runner portraying one of Edmonds’ legendary founders, Ol’ Man Brackett. Outrun him to the finish line and earn both bragging rights and a special prize!

New This Year – Win VIP Parade Seats Register for the 5K before June 10 and be automatically entered to win four seats in the VIP Parade Viewing area. No need to put your chairs early, you will be sitting pretty. The winner is announced at Packet Pickup on July 2. You do not need to be present to win.

Get Involved Beyond Running

There are many ways to support this community event beyond participating in the race. Local businesses can showcase their community investment by sponsoring the event, gaining visibility while supporting a cherished Edmonds tradition, the Chamber said. Additionally, volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring a successful and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Whether you’re cheering on runners, assisting with logistics, or helping at the finish line, your involvement makes a difference.

For all the details, visit edmondschamber.com/races.