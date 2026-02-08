Edmonds Chess Club plans second gathering Feb. 9

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The new Edmonds Chess Club launched at Leftcraft in downtown Edmonds Feb. 2, and organizers are planning another event Monday, Feb. 9.

More than 20 people, ranging in age from 10 to seniors, showed up to play chess while having dinner on Feb. 2, “and several stayed for hours,” said organizer Jeremy Steiner. “Many in attendance said they loved it and planned to return and bring others.”

The club will meet from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 9 at Leftcraft, 519 Main St. — “a great night to come celebrate the Hawks win with fellow chess fans!” Steiner said.

Equipment will be provided. Learn more at edmondschessclub.com or by emailing edmondschessclub@gmail.com.