Edmonds City Council holding all-day retreat Friday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Edmonds City Council will work to set its priorities for the year during a daylong retreat Friday, Feb. 6 in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.
The agenda includes the following:
- Government Finance Officers Association/Performance Management Framework
- Community Priorities & City Mission Statement Review
- Priority Setting Workshop
- Working Lunch -Tyler Software Update
- Communication Practices Update
- Administrative Legislative Calendar Review
- Next Steps and Implementation
To participate in the meeting remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.
You can learn more on the City’s meeting portal.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.