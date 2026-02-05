Edmonds City Council holding all-day retreat Friday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council will work to set its priorities for the year during a daylong retreat Friday, Feb. 6 in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.

The agenda includes the following:

Government Finance Officers Association/Performance Management Framework

Community Priorities & City Mission Statement Review

Priority Setting Workshop

Working Lunch -Tyler Software Update

Communication Practices Update

Administrative Legislative Calendar Review

Next Steps and Implementation

To participate in the meeting remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can learn more on the City’s meeting portal.