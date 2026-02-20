Edmonds City Council public works committee talks train horns and transit

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council Parks and Public Works Committee Feb. 17 tackled Highway 99 transit stops, water quality, the intermittently malfunctioning Dayton Street train horn and staffing changes for the parks department.

Wayside horn at Dayton Street

The quieter, directional wayside horn that alerts drivers to oncoming trains at Dayton Street along the Edmonds waterfront has malfunctioned intermittently since installation in 2019. When it fails, the up to 60 trains that cross Dayton daily blow the significantly louder train horn.

“It’s like a circuit breaker in your house that constantly trips. You can reset it, but you never really know what tripped it,” is how City Engineer Mike De Lilla described the persistent mystery. The system fails most frequently during heavy rain.

The City has spent more than $19,000 in five years for the 125 intermittent resets – $8,000 in 2025. De Lilla said that’s a conservative estimate because often workers just complete the task because they are in the area.

The City installed wayside horns at both Dayton and Main Streets in 2019, but the reset issue only affects the Dayton Street location.

The city has four long-term options now that the company that originally installed the system is out of business.

Option one: Hire a new vendor for $55,000 to remove and replace the system at Dayton Street.

Option two: Remove the wayside horn at Dayton only and return that location to regular train horns.

Option three: Remove the wayside horns at both Dayton and Main Streets.

Option four: Keep doing spot resets at an annual cost of at least $4,000

Councilmembers asked staff to make a recommendation and present it to the full council and community for discussion. De Lilla said their recommendation would be influenced by the current budget situation, as the money would come from the general fund, which is not a viable option.

Community Transit bus stops

As the City moves forward with the next phase of Highway 99 Revitalization project, two Swift bus platforms at Highway 99 and 238th Street Southwest must be narrowed to 12 feet and relocated 100 feet to make room for new left-turn lanes and bike lanes.

The entire platform – including electrical wiring, windscreens and vending machines – will move. The cost is covered by an existing grant and final design will start late March, based on staff availability.

As part of the discussion about capital projects, Councilmember Chris Eck asked about public works staffing and open positions. De Lilla said it is challenging to hire good engineers into local government because the private sector pays considerably more. Currently, just two of the five open positions are filled. Eck and Councilmember Vivian Olson agreed to add hiring updates to the public works committee meetings.

The Swift bus stop project will be added to the consent agenda with final cost estimates.

Water Comprehensive Plan updates

De Lilla briefed the committee on the state-mandated Water Comprehensive Plan update. The plan provides the City with a useful working document to maintain the City’s water system and includes analysis for long-term improvements, maintenance and operations.

“We don’t want to be the next Flint, Michigan,” De Lilla said.

The plan — required by the state Growth Management Act and the Washington State Department of Health — helps the City budget future work and is a key City planning document.

The last update was in 2017. It must be completed every decade.

Consor was the only qualified bidder for the complex body of work, and is familiar with Edmonds’ potable water system, staff said. The contract is scoped at $535,684, but could change as it is a multi-year project.

Councilmembers agreed to place the contract on a future consent agenda.

Parks promotion

Parks Director Angie Feser requested a staff change and promotion to improve efficiencies and streamline operations by reducing the number of people who report to the only parks lead.

Currently, 12 parks maintenance workers report to the parks lead. Work assignments and relevant conversations with 12 employees can hurt efficiency. Currently the parks department does not have a software system that would improve work flows.

Feser proposed promoting one senior parks worker to a lead position, meaning that the Parks leads would each have six workers reporting to them. The identified worker currently manages aquatics (the pool and spray park) so they would keep that work and distribute other duties.

There is no change to the overall employee count and the promotion would cost the City $5,500 annually.