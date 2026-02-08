Edmonds City Council to hold business meeting, study session this week

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Under the new format approved by the Edmonds City Council last week, the Council will meet twice this week: A business meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 and a study session starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Agenda items for the Feb. 10 meeting including two items the Council discussed at last week’s meeting:

A $500,000 on-call engineering contract that Public Works Director Andy Rheaume said would address a range of pressing needs at the City’s wastewater treatment plant.

A six-month moratorium on permit applications in the Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA) that would require stormwater management.

The Feb. 10 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

As of Sunday, no agenda had been posted for the Feb. 11 study session. However, Council President Michelle Dotsch said during the Council’s Feb. 6 retreat that the Feb. 11 meeting would likely focus on refining council priorities for 2026.

To participate in the meetings remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can see the meeting agendas on the City’s meeting portal.