Edmonds Council Feb. 2 to consider temporary moratorium on permit applications in Deer Creek CARA

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 2 meeting will consider adopting a staff-proposed ordinance to place a temporary moratorium on permit applications that would trigger stormwater management requirements in the Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA).

The proposed moratorium comes a month after the Council voted 4-3 to approve an ordinance streamlining development-related activity near critical areas. One of those areas is the Deer Creek CARA, which protects groundwater against contaminants like Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs). Originally, staff had proposed an agreement — supported by local environmentalists — that said developers must clean stormwater runoff first. Controversy arose when staff introduced a new plan allowing developers to route stormwater into the recharge area.

After being presented with a range of options at its Jan. 6 meeting, the council majority voted to support the option originally proposed. While staff agreed that measure would bring the City into compliance with state critical areas ordinance update requirements, they expressed concerns about the conflict between the City’s stormwater permit and stormwater codes. It also would run the risk of legal challenges from property owners, staff said.

City Attorney Jeff Taraday said prior to the Jan. 6 vote that if the council was considering passage of that option, it should also consider a moratorium on development within the Deer Creek CARA to avoid potential code conflicts. Councilmembers did not consider such a moratorium before taking their vote, however.

The proposed moratorium to be discussed Feb. 2 “provides interim regulatory clarity while the City completes technical analysis and considers longer-term policy solutions,” according to the staff memo accompanying the proposal.

Other items on the Feb. 2 council agenda:

A resolution “affirming the rights of immigrants and rights of all residents.”

Proposed revisions to the City’s Commute Trip Reduction Plan.

Renewal of an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for access to the county data center.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

To participate in the meetings remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can see the meeting agendas on the City’s meeting portal.