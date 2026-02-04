Edmonds Council passes immigrant rights resolution

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Council approves immigrant rights resolution by a 6-0 vote, with Council President Dotsch abstaining.

Many residents turn out to speak against proposed Lynnwood Treatment Plant expansion.

Council discusses six-month development moratorium related to Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area. The topic will be explored further Feb. 10.

Responding to residents worried about the potential impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities in Edmonds, the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday night meeting passed a resolution “affirming the rights of immigrants and rights of all residents.”

The vote on the resolution, drafted by Councilmember Chris Eck in collaboration with her fellow councilmembers, was 6-0, with Council President Michelle Dotsch abstaining.

Substantial public and Council comments were devoted to the topic of immigration enforcement Tuesday night.

Residents spoke about reports of ICE agents in the community, including those seen outside bilingual child care centers. They commented on the fears of Latino families and about Latino children not showing up for school.

“Let’s face it, people are afraid,” Edmonds resident Simone Bower said, “afraid to go to work, afraid to go to school, afraid to go to the store or the doctor or the church, and some are even afraid to attend this meeting today.”

She and others offering comments Tuesday night suggested that while the proposed council resolution was a good start, it should include additional protections. Some of those commenting — including Bower — asked the Council to follow the lead of new Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, who announced she would prohibit federal immigration authorities from using city properties for staging operations.

Bower thanked Mayor Mike Rosen and Police Chief Loi Dawkins for their recent statement on immigration enforcement, but also asked, “At what point will Edmonds police step in to protect us? What happens when federal agents use excessive unconstitutional force? What happens when chemical agents are deployed in our neighborhoods, or when ICE agents enter homes without warrants, smash into vehicles or detain people, including U.S. citizens? What happens when innocent bystanders are harmed? Where does Edmonds draw the line, and will you clearly say so?”

Later in the meeting, Councilmember Jenna Nand asked Chief Dawkins and Assistant Chief Josh McClure if they could address how Edmonds police would handle interactions with ICE.

“It is not our work to conduct civil immigration enforcement, and I guess at the end of the day, we are committed to the safety and security to all of our our residents, our visitors, those who are in the city of Edmonds, here to work, here to learn,” Dawkins said. “We are here to ensure the safety of all and and with regards to public safety, if there are any concerns where crime is suspected of being committed, then we will show up when people call 911, we’re committed to that as well.

“It’s our operational standard to abide by our use of force policies as well as state law, and we will ensure that if we are called, we will verify the identity of those involved and act accordingly if necessary,” Dawkins added.

Lynnwood Treatment Plant also a pressing topic

The public comment period wasn’t limited to immigration enforcement, however, as about half of those testifying Tuesday night were residents concerned about the proposed expansion of the City of Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant. Located at 17000 76th Ave. W., the plant is sited on a small strip of land belonging to Lynnwood but surrounded by land in Edmonds’ jurisdiction and containing homes of Edmonds residents. Residents say they just recently learned about the plant’s proposed expansion, and they are concerned about air and shoreline pollution, past fines paid by the City of Lynnwood for violations, and doubts about the plant’s management and transparency.

One of those commenters was Stephanie MacLachlan, a representative of the Community Alliance to Protect Edmonds (CAPE). “We have been extremely busy getting up to speed on the hundreds of technical documents and aspects of it (the treatment plant expansion),” MacLachlan said.

“We are asking very humbly that you protect us, that you listen to us, that you hear us, that you work with us to resolve this issue,” MacLachlan added. “We are all part of Edmonds. We’re in this together. We’re here for the long term, and we sincerely thank you for your time and your effort moving forward.”

The council took the rare step — at the request of Nand — to also respond directly to residents through comments immediately following the public comment period, as well as commenting again when the agenda item was considered.

During her response, Councilmember Vivian Olson offered thanks to MacLachlan for her hours of work researching the treatment plant issue. She and other councilmembers pledged to work in partnership with residents and City of Lynnwood officials to address the concerns raised.

“We’re hopeful to be able to get some traction and get some real action for you and to share with you in the near future,” added Councilmember Erika Barnett.

When it came time to consider the immigration rights resolution, Eck began by thanking her council colleagues “for input received on this document and the collaborative spirit that I felt these last few weeks in getting to this final draft.”

“I wish we were just talking about hypotheticals tonight, but this is where we are,” Eck said. “We’re talking about things that are actually happening to community members. From what you heard earlier, people of all ages and status are scared and traumatized.”

Eck also addressed criticism from those who said the resolution was “mild,” and pledged to “continue to do the work to see what else is feasible for us to do.”

Why Council President Dotsch abstained

All councilmbers spoke in support of the resolution except Dotsch, who said that while she appreciated those who showed up to support the measure, she was abstaining for two reasons. First, she said, the state laws referenced in the resolution have long been established and followed in Washington. “My concern is that members of the public may not have had that background,” and could “interpret this resolution as proposing new or actionable changes to state law when that is not the case,” Dotsch said. Second, “some of the action items in the resolution direct requests towards local groups and businesses. The City Council does not have the authority or the appropriate role to oversee these types of actions,” she added.

“I believe Council resolutions are most effective when they reflect unified, non-partisan local consensus on issues within our City Council’s direct scope of responsibility,” Dotsch said. “The answers to concerns raised about public safety actions should appropriately come from the administration, not Council.”

Speaking in favor of the measure, Councilmember Susan Paine said the Edmonds Council has passed similar resolutions in recent years, including one addressing hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and another reinforcing Edmonds’ commitment to being an equitable, safe and inviting community. “These are important resolutions that we are continuing to build on,” Paine said.

Councilmember Will Chen spoke about his own experiences moving from China to the U.S. to find a better life. “This is a great country,” he said, but it also has its “dark spots.” He pointed to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 that banned immigration based on race and nationality, and to Japanese internment camps. “When times are tough, there is a group of people who like to point fingers and find somebody to blame,” Chen said, adding that the current target is Latino immigrants.

Olson said she disagreed with some constituents’ opinions that the Council shouldn’t pass the resolution because it “had fallen short” of the content it should contain. “I want to make the parallel that you know, our country has fallen short of the Pledge of Allegiance. But that doesn’t change the fact that I say it, I think about the words when I say it, and I mean it, and I do strive to uphold the values of liberty and justice for all,” Olson said. “Therefore, it is with personal conviction that I support the resolution that’s before us today.”

Barnett said the resolution “does two important things at the same time. First, it affirms our community’s values, which I believe was the original intent and something we wanted to articulate and make sure was clear. And secondly, it grounds those values in existing law.”

You can read the entire resolution at this council agenda link.

Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area

In other business Tuesday, the council discussed a staff-proposed ordinance to place a temporary, six-month moratorium on permit applications that would trigger stormwater management requirements in the Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA). The proposed moratorium comes a month after the Council voted 4-3 to approve an ordinance streamlining development-related activity near critical areas. One of those areas is the Deer Creek CARA, which protects groundwater against contaminants like Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs). Originally, staff had proposed an agreement — supported by local environmentalists — that said developers must clean stormwater runoff first.

Controversy arose when staff introduced a new plan allowing developers to route stormwater into the recharge area. After being presented with a range of options at its Jan. 6 meeting, the Council majority voted to support the option originally proposed. While staff agreed that measure would bring the City into compliance with state critical areas ordinance update requirements, they expressed concerns about the conflict between the City’s stormwater permit and stormwater codes. It also would run the risk of legal challenges from property owners, staff said.

Staff presented two options Tuesday night: taking no action or approving the moratorium. Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston explained that the moratorium would give staff time to complete a Deer Creek PFAs study. While councilmembers spent some time talking about the pros and cons of the proposed moratorium, they decided to delay further discussion until the Feb. 10 Council meeting.

The council also moved to place two items on the Feb. 10 Council consent agenda:

Proposed revisions to the City’s Commute Trip Reduction Plan.cThe updated plan includes strategies to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution, and fuel consumption by encouraging alternative transportation options for commuters from 2025 through 2029.

Renewal of an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for access to the County data center.