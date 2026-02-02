Edmonds Floretum Garden Club sponsoring seed swap Feb. 14

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Come join your fellow gardening neighbors from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 for a morning of seed sharing and learning hosted by the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club.

Held in the meeting room of the Edmonds Library at 650 Main St., this event is free and open to all.

Attendees are urged to bring seeds to share, but it is not required. The goal is to have enough seeds for everyone to take some home. Free seed catalogs and local gardening resources will also be available.

How to participate in the seed swap

If you bring seeds to share:

• Share only seeds of vegetables, herbs and flowers that your fellow gardeners would grow from seed.

• If donating home-saved seed, please winnow and clean off the stems or stalks as much as possible and bring only the seed.

• All shared seed should be fresh, within three years of purchase or saving.

• Label all seed donations with seed type, variety if known and year it was grown/saved.

To collect seeds at the exchange:

Please bring your own envelopes (such as small coin envelopes) or other small containers to hold seeds.

Seed snails

Following the seed exchange, local gardener and educator Diane O’Neill will lead a workshop on propagating plants from seed using seed snails. Seed snails are a seed-starting method that involves rolling up a piece of material with soil to create a “snail” shape, then adding seeds. This method is known for promoting deeper root growth, reducing transplant shock and potentially eliminating the need for frequent potting up. Plus, it takes up less space than a nursery flat. Supplies will be provided for up to 20 participants.