Edmonds Food Bank scores big on Game Day

Seattle wasn’t the only winner on Big Game Day. The Edmonds Food Bank’s “$12,000 Goal” Big Game fundraising campaign raised more than $15,000, surpassing its original goal, and with a $12,000 match from Table for 12, the campaign generated over $27,000 to support Edmonds Food Bank programs.

Launched in celebration of the Hawks reaching the Big Game, the campaign invited the community to show their team pride while supporting neighbors facing food insecurity. Community members responded in a big way, turning game-day excitement into meaningful local impact.

“Our community showed up! With a win for Seattle and a win for the food bank, it was an exciting and meaningful week for our region,” Food Bank Marketing and Communications Manager Kellie Lewis said.

Funds raised will help the Edmonds Food Bank continue providing weekly access to nutritious food for the 1,500 households they serve each week across the greater Edmonds community.