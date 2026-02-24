Edmonds man pleads not guilty to multiple charges of child rape, molestation

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A 58-year-old Edmonds man charged with multiple counts of child rape and child molestation pleaded not guilty Monday, Feb. 23, in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Michael J. Fahey appeared via video before Snohomish County Superior Court Judge William Steffener, and was formally arraigned on two counts of first-degree child rape and five counts of first-degree child molestation. According to documents filed with the court, the alleged crimes took place in the 2006-2010 timeframe. Some of the victims were family members, and all were younger than 12 at the time of the alleged offenses, the documents said.

Fahey pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on personal recognizance. Conditions of his release include no contact with alleged victims/potential witnesses, no firearms and no contact with children under 18.

Per the Washington State statute of limitations, these crimes can be prosecuted at any time after their alleged commission.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Fahey works as an independent strategic planning consultant. He is also listed as director of the Fahey Family Foundation.

A trial date is set for May 15. His defense is being handled by the Marshall & Saunders law firm of Seattle. My Edmonds News has reached out for comment and is awaiting a response.