Edmonds Planning Board to discuss middle housing code amendments Feb. 11

Middle housing code amendments will be the focus of the Edmonds Planning Board when it meets Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The Board is scheduled to continue its discussion of minor development code amendments related to middle housing. Then, according to the agenda, there will be an introduction of “substantive code amendments related to middle housing in the low-density residential (LDR) zone.”

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Brackett Room, located on the third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also join the meeting online via Zoom here.The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or participate by phone: +1 253 215 8782

You can see the complete agenda on the City’s meeting portal here.