Edmonds police arrest suspected drug dealer after six-month investigation

Edmonds police said they arrested a 54-year-old man during the service of a drug-related search warrant at an apartment in the 8200 block of 236th Street Southwest around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The six-month investigation was initiated in response to ongoing community complaints and repeated calls for service related to criminal activity at the location, police said. Members of the North Sound Metro SWAT Team assisted EPD officers in serving the warrant. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of stolen property and multiple outstanding warrants — including three additional warrants for possession with intent. He is being held on $29,000 bail.

The Edmonds Police Department’s Problem-Solving Emphasis Team led the investigation and recovered more than 60 grams of methamphetamine, 32 grams of fentanyl, packaging and other evidence consistent with drug sales, along with a stolen RAD e-bike.

The investigation remains active, and police said on social media that additional arrests and search warrants are expected.