Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 11-23, 2026

Feb. 11

23700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

22600 block 96th Avenue West: A woman had her vehicle broken into and items were stolen. No suspects or leads at this time.

23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly shoplifted from a store.

20100 block Ballinger Way Northeast: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole merchandise from a business.

19900 block 76th Avenue West: An informational report was taken on suspicious circumstances.

23600 block Highway 99: A group of juveniles allegedly stole from a business.

23900 block Highway 99: A collision investigation was conducted.

Feb. 12

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for alleged theft from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for burglary.

23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole food and alcohol from a grocery store.

23500 block 96th Avenue West: Officers were dispatched to a property dispute. The dispute was resolved with no further issues.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient allegedly assaulted another patient. The case was referred to prosecutors.

23600 block Highway 99: Two juveniles allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store. Charges were referred.

24000 block Highway 99: A man received a traffic citation for a traffic offense.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and a woman stole allegedly merchandise from a local business.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting another man.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.

Feb. 13

21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located at a business. The vehicle was impounded for evidence.

100 block 5th Avenue North: A lost ring was found and returned to city officials.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft dispute between high school students was resolved with no charges.

Feb. 14

22300 block Highway 99: A man was issued a citation for a traffic offense.

24300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted from a department store. The suspect was not located.

7400 block 181st Place Southwest: A juvenile male allegedly caused a disturbance in a home.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for theft and an outstanding warrant.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a public building.

Feb. 15

9200 block 183rd Place Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

17000 block 74th Avenue West: A woman was booked for domestic violence assault.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree criminal trespass.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

9800 block 238th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

400 block Admiral Way: A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was hit by a vehicle on the highway. The vehicle left the scene.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.

22800 block 96th Place West: A reported lost child was found at home.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was cited and released for trespassing at a local business.

550 block Elm Way: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault.

Feb. 16

400 block Main Street: A lost property was reported.

9700 block 241st Place Southwest: A man was scammed and sent money to a person impersonating a police officer.

24000 block Highway 99: A man allegedly shoplifted from a store.

Feb. 17

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on a warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

9600 block Cherry Street: A resident reported a car window was scratched, possibly with a key, sometime between the previous night and afternoon. No suspect information.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant and knowing possession of a controlled substance.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked on a warrant.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman and man had a verbal argument.

21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested on warrants.