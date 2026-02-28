Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 11-23, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Feb. 11
23700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.
22600 block 96th Avenue West: A woman had her vehicle broken into and items were stolen. No suspects or leads at this time.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly shoplifted from a store.
20100 block Ballinger Way Northeast: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole merchandise from a business.
19900 block 76th Avenue West: An informational report was taken on suspicious circumstances.
23600 block Highway 99: A group of juveniles allegedly stole from a business.
23900 block Highway 99: A collision investigation was conducted.
Feb. 12
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for alleged theft from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for burglary.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole food and alcohol from a grocery store.
23500 block 96th Avenue West: Officers were dispatched to a property dispute. The dispute was resolved with no further issues.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient allegedly assaulted another patient. The case was referred to prosecutors.
23600 block Highway 99: Two juveniles allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store. Charges were referred.
24000 block Highway 99: A man received a traffic citation for a traffic offense.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and a woman stole allegedly merchandise from a local business.
21700 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting another man.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.
Feb. 13
21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located at a business. The vehicle was impounded for evidence.
100 block 5th Avenue North: A lost ring was found and returned to city officials.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft dispute between high school students was resolved with no charges.
Feb. 14
22300 block Highway 99: A man was issued a citation for a traffic offense.
24300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted from a department store. The suspect was not located.
7400 block 181st Place Southwest: A juvenile male allegedly caused a disturbance in a home.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for theft and an outstanding warrant.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a public building.
Feb. 15
9200 block 183rd Place Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
17000 block 74th Avenue West: A woman was booked for domestic violence assault.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree criminal trespass.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
9800 block 238th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
400 block Admiral Way: A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was hit by a vehicle on the highway. The vehicle left the scene.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.
22800 block 96th Place West: A reported lost child was found at home.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was cited and released for trespassing at a local business.
550 block Elm Way: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault.
Feb. 16
400 block Main Street: A lost property was reported.
9700 block 241st Place Southwest: A man was scammed and sent money to a person impersonating a police officer.
24000 block Highway 99: A man allegedly shoplifted from a store.
Feb. 17
7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on a warrant.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
9600 block Cherry Street: A resident reported a car window was scratched, possibly with a key, sometime between the previous night and afternoon. No suspect information.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant and knowing possession of a controlled substance.
23300 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked on a warrant.
7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman and man had a verbal argument.
21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested on warrants.
~~~~
Feb. 18
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for criminal trespass.
7800 block 227th Place Southwest: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
300 block 6th Avenue North: A malicious mischief was reported.
300 block 6th Avenue North: A bathroom door at a park was damaged.
1100 block Vista Place: Two brothers got into an argument.
7100 block 179th Street Southwest: A man allegedly repeatedly harassed his brother over the phone.
21500 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was parked on the public right of way for more than 72 hours.
3100 block Colby Avenue: Officers assisted another agency. A man was arrested for violating a court order.
8400 block Talbot Road: A man allegedly removed fence boards and stole a small boat from a residential backyard.
Feb. 19
6900 block 161st Place Southwest: A woman reported being recorded without her consent.
17600 block Olympic View Drive: An unknown subject withdrew money from a checking account. The bank determined the subject had authorization.
9600 block Cherry Street: An animal control incident occurred involving two dogs kenneled together, with one mauling the other. An officer was returning a third dog that had run loose.
600 block Edmonds Way: A civil dispute over a parenting plan was reported.
72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest: A collision involving a car and bicycle was reported.
21100 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman found a wallet in a parking lot.
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was trespassed from a local business.
Feb. 20
500 block 5th Avenue: A woman was transported from King County Jail to Snohomish County Jail on an Edmonds warrant.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged possession of controlled substances and possession of a dangerous weapon in a parking lot.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged burglary from two separate stores.
9100 block Cascade Drive: A license plate theft was reported.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: A woman was allegedly assaulted. The suspect was not located.
100 block Main Street: A woman allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was booked into jail.
Feb. 21
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly shoplifted from a store.
600 block Hemlock Way: Officers responded to a trespass. A male suspect was located, arrested and booked.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.
Feb. 22
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.
19600 block 80th Avenue West: A man allegedly broke into his own residence after being locked out.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a warrant.
9700 block 234th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence argument.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.
Feb. 23
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was treated for an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on two warrants.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a warrant.
18500 block 88th Avenue West: A man was arrested for physical control of a vehicle.
400 block 4th Avenue North: A woman violated a domestic violence protection order. Charges were referred.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic argument. No assault was reported.
7000 block 165th Place Southwest: A son allegedly sent suspicious messages to his parents. No probable cause at this time.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Two vehicles were prowled overnight and a key fob was stolen. No suspect information.
600 block Elm Place: A woman reported a protection order violation by an ex-partner. The case is ongoing.
8100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
20400 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested on a warrant.
