Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 4-10, 2026

Feb. 4

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

20600 block 77th Place West: A juvenile drove a truck into a yard, causing property damage.

600 block Glen Street: A resident reported a suspicious phone call.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was seen on video allegedly concealing an item from a medical office.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Money was allegedly stolen after threats were made.

21400 block Highway 99: A man allegedly assaulted a woman in a restaurant. He was located and charged.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was driving while suspended and was booked into jail.

Feb. 5

20500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked on a warrant. Charges were referred for possession of a controlled substance.

7800 block 220th Street Southwest: A property manager requested law enforcement to trespass or criminally charge anyone on the property not conducting official business.

1200 block Emerald Hills Drive: An unknown suspect allegedly stole money from a bank account.

22800 block 75th Avenue West: A resident reported fraudulent activity on her credit card.

21900 block Highway 99: Juveniles were detained for alleged shoplifting and were released to their parents. The case was forwarded to juvenile court.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile male was arrested for alleged obstruction.

300 block Sunset Avenue North: A resident reported identity theft. The case remained ongoing.

20300 block 92nd Avenue West: A man attempted to gain entry into an occupied residence.

23700 block 80th Court West: A woman was trespassed from a residence. This was an informational report.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a warrant.

Feb. 6

16100 block 75th Place West: An SUV collided with a mailbox, fled the scene and caused damage.

9700 block 216th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence argument. No assault was reported.

23900 block Highway 99: Women were involved in a fight. This was an informational report.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was turned in at the police station.

19900 block 82nd Place West: A man had a fraudulent account opened for phone services.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A man allegedly stole electronics from a hardware store.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A resident turned in a firearm to police for destruction.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A firearm was surrendered.

9200 block 187th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

23500 block Highway 99: A resident reported losing an ID card in another state.

100 block 12th Avenue North: A woman allegedly stole a delivery package from a residence.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported losing her wallet at a local store.

9300 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman reported an assault.

23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly drove under the influence. This was an informational report.

Feb. 7

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A potential warrant subject was contacted. This was an informational report.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for a trip permit violation.

300 block 6th Avenue North: A man dropped off found keys at the police station for safekeeping.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital employee was allegedly assaulted by a patient. Charges were referred.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman allegedly shoplifted from a store.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

300 block Sunset Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance but were unable to locate the involved parties.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for alleged theft.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman were involved in a verbal domestic argument.

Feb. 8

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for third-degree theft and additional theft warrants.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole property from a business and fled from police. He was arrested and booked into jail.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A physical domestic violence assault involving juveniles was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman allegedly stole property from a business and were trespassed.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from WinCo after alleged shoplifting.

224th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A man under the influence of alcohol caused a collision.

Feb. 9

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A mother left a voicemail mentioning her children.

22500 block Highway 99: Theft occurred at a local grocery store. The suspect was located, arrested and booked into jail.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: A mother reported a domestic violence assault between her son and his girlfriend.

22100 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at a construction site over the weekend. No suspect information was available.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman allegedly shoplifted from a store.

23700 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for misdemeanor warrants.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A man allegedly used fraudulent money at a business. He was not located.

Feb. 10

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for a weapons violation.

21900 block Highway 99: A man had an uncontained fire in a wooded area. He was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

1100 block 12th Avenue North: A woman had unauthorized transactions made from her online accounts.