Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 4-10, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Feb. 4
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on outstanding warrants.
20600 block 77th Place West: A juvenile drove a truck into a yard, causing property damage.
600 block Glen Street: A resident reported a suspicious phone call.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was seen on video allegedly concealing an item from a medical office.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: Money was allegedly stolen after threats were made.
21400 block Highway 99: A man allegedly assaulted a woman in a restaurant. He was located and charged.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was driving while suspended and was booked into jail.
Feb. 5
20500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked on a warrant. Charges were referred for possession of a controlled substance.
7800 block 220th Street Southwest: A property manager requested law enforcement to trespass or criminally charge anyone on the property not conducting official business.
1200 block Emerald Hills Drive: An unknown suspect allegedly stole money from a bank account.
22800 block 75th Avenue West: A resident reported fraudulent activity on her credit card.
21900 block Highway 99: Juveniles were detained for alleged shoplifting and were released to their parents. The case was forwarded to juvenile court.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile male was arrested for alleged obstruction.
300 block Sunset Avenue North: A resident reported identity theft. The case remained ongoing.
20300 block 92nd Avenue West: A man attempted to gain entry into an occupied residence.
23700 block 80th Court West: A woman was trespassed from a residence. This was an informational report.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a warrant.
Feb. 6
16100 block 75th Place West: An SUV collided with a mailbox, fled the scene and caused damage.
9700 block 216th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence argument. No assault was reported.
23900 block Highway 99: Women were involved in a fight. This was an informational report.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was turned in at the police station.
19900 block 82nd Place West: A man had a fraudulent account opened for phone services.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A man allegedly stole electronics from a hardware store.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: A resident turned in a firearm to police for destruction.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A firearm was surrendered.
9200 block 187th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
23500 block Highway 99: A resident reported losing an ID card in another state.
100 block 12th Avenue North: A woman allegedly stole a delivery package from a residence.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported losing her wallet at a local store.
9300 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman reported an assault.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly drove under the influence. This was an informational report.
Feb. 7
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A potential warrant subject was contacted. This was an informational report.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for a trip permit violation.
300 block 6th Avenue North: A man dropped off found keys at the police station for safekeeping.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital employee was allegedly assaulted by a patient. Charges were referred.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman allegedly shoplifted from a store.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
300 block Sunset Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance but were unable to locate the involved parties.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for alleged theft.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman were involved in a verbal domestic argument.
Feb. 8
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for third-degree theft and additional theft warrants.
24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole property from a business and fled from police. He was arrested and booked into jail.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A physical domestic violence assault involving juveniles was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman allegedly stole property from a business and were trespassed.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from WinCo after alleged shoplifting.
224th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A man under the influence of alcohol caused a collision.
Feb. 9
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A mother left a voicemail mentioning her children.
22500 block Highway 99: Theft occurred at a local grocery store. The suspect was located, arrested and booked into jail.
24300 block 76th Avenue West: A mother reported a domestic violence assault between her son and his girlfriend.
22100 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at a construction site over the weekend. No suspect information was available.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman allegedly shoplifted from a store.
23700 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for misdemeanor warrants.
9600 block Firdale Avenue: A man allegedly used fraudulent money at a business. He was not located.
Feb. 10
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for a weapons violation.
21900 block Highway 99: A man had an uncontained fire in a wooded area. He was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
1100 block 12th Avenue North: A woman had unauthorized transactions made from her online accounts.
Start your morning with the latest local news.
Subscribe to the FREE My Edmonds News Daily Newsletter
We will never send spam or annoying emails. Unsubscribe anytime.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.