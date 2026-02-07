Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Jan. 27
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A group of juvenile boys allegedly set fire to a trash can on a school campus.
9500 block 233rd Street Southwest: A man was reported for damaging family members’ vehicles. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of domestic violence malicious mischief.
23600 block Highway 99: A minor was allegedly found in possession of marijuana. Charges were referred.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for illegal use of a dealer plate.
Jan. 28
22000 block Highway 99: A man was issued a citation for a traffic violation.
9800 block 241st Place Southwest: A husband and wife were involved in a verbal argument.
100 block 4th Avenue South: Money was taken from an ATM without authorization from the cardholder.
200 block 5th Avenue South: An elderly woman was injured downtown and taken to the hospital for treatment.
100 block Sunset Avenue South: A vehicle abandoned in a parking lot was found to have a stolen license plate.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect broke into an apartment and stole items.
22900 block Highway 99: A man failed to return rental equipment to a store.
195th Street Southwest/77th Place West: Juvenile boys were reportedly involved in a physical fight on a school bus.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from Edmonds-Woodway High School.
22900 block Highway 99: A man failed to return rental equipment to a store.
Sea Lawn Place/Talbot Road: A man reported that he had harmed puppies.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was assaulted by another man while shopping.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
8900 block 216th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Jan. 29
23700 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from the property. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman was reported missing and later located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant and booked into jail.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were issued trespass warnings.
21500 block 48th Avenue West: Police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with a warrant.
8600 block Bowdoin Way: A resident reported fraudulent activity. The case remained ongoing.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted food from a store.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man caused a disturbance at a hospital and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
500 block Dayton Street: A woman reported losing a family member’s jewelry. It was unknown if the items were stolen. The case remained ongoing.
40 block Pine Street: Police responded to a verbal argument between a couple. No assault was reported.
9100 block Bowdoin Way: Officers responded to an assault of a man by an unknown subject. The suspect was not located.
23700 block 80th Court West: A woman was arrested on a warrant.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on a warrant.
Jan. 30
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A husband and wife were involved in a verbal argument.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported being possibly scammed in an insurance fraud scheme.
8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A City employee reported graffiti at a park bathroom. No suspects were identified, and the case remained ongoing.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: An abandoned building was accessed by unknown suspects. They were not located.
19900 block 83rd Place West: An elderly man was scammed through bank fraud.
18500 block 79th Place West: A man was arrested for alleged assault.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from the property.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from the property.
23600 block Highway 99: Two individuals were trespassed from a local business.
Highway 99 / 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a warrant and booked into jail.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on a warrant.
Jan. 31
7700 block 238th Place Southwest: A man was reported to have unlawfully entered a residence and fell asleep on a couch. He was arrested.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave a business.
22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man.
23300 block Highway 99: A man stole a purse from a woman at a medical facility.
23200 block Highway 99: A man was booked on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
8600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A couple was involved in a verbal argument.
Feb. 1
22000 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for a trip permit violation.
23000 block Lakeview Drive: Police assisted an outside agency with a vehicle prowling case.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the King County Jail on felony and misdemeanor warrants.
23800 block Highway 99: Two men allegedly received an unauthorized refund and stole from a restaurant.
23900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were arguing in a motel parking lot.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was robbed at a local motel.
Feb. 2
23700 block 78th Place West: A woman received a harassing email from an unknown person.
20600 block 82nd Avenue West: A woman and her juvenile son were involved in a verbal argument.
22500 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole jewelry from another woman. The suspect was not identified.
20600 block 76th Avenue West: Multiple juveniles were reportedly harassing a man.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of third-degree theft.
24200 block Highway 99: A man was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a canceled title.
23600 block 78th Avenue West: A verbal dispute between a couple was reported.
Feb. 3
22100 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were involved in an argument.
18400 block Homeview Drive: A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his brother.
23200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for third-degree theft allegations.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on warrants.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.