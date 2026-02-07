Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Jan. 27

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A group of juvenile boys allegedly set fire to a trash can on a school campus.

9500 block 233rd Street Southwest: A man was reported for damaging family members’ vehicles. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of domestic violence malicious mischief.

23600 block Highway 99: A minor was allegedly found in possession of marijuana. Charges were referred.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for illegal use of a dealer plate.

Jan. 28

22000 block Highway 99: A man was issued a citation for a traffic violation.

9800 block 241st Place Southwest: A husband and wife were involved in a verbal argument.

100 block 4th Avenue South: Money was taken from an ATM without authorization from the cardholder.

200 block 5th Avenue South: An elderly woman was injured downtown and taken to the hospital for treatment.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A vehicle abandoned in a parking lot was found to have a stolen license plate.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect broke into an apartment and stole items.

22900 block Highway 99: A man failed to return rental equipment to a store.

195th Street Southwest/77th Place West: Juvenile boys were reportedly involved in a physical fight on a school bus.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from Edmonds-Woodway High School.

22900 block Highway 99: A man failed to return rental equipment to a store.

Sea Lawn Place/Talbot Road: A man reported that he had harmed puppies.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was assaulted by another man while shopping.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

8900 block 216th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 29

23700 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from the property. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman was reported missing and later located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant and booked into jail.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were issued trespass warnings.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with a warrant.

8600 block Bowdoin Way: A resident reported fraudulent activity. The case remained ongoing.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted food from a store.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man caused a disturbance at a hospital and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

500 block Dayton Street: A woman reported losing a family member’s jewelry. It was unknown if the items were stolen. The case remained ongoing.

40 block Pine Street: Police responded to a verbal argument between a couple. No assault was reported.

9100 block Bowdoin Way: Officers responded to an assault of a man by an unknown subject. The suspect was not located.

23700 block 80th Court West: A woman was arrested on a warrant.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on a warrant.

Jan. 30

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A husband and wife were involved in a verbal argument.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported being possibly scammed in an insurance fraud scheme.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A City employee reported graffiti at a park bathroom. No suspects were identified, and the case remained ongoing.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: An abandoned building was accessed by unknown suspects. They were not located.

19900 block 83rd Place West: An elderly man was scammed through bank fraud.

18500 block 79th Place West: A man was arrested for alleged assault.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from the property.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from the property.

23600 block Highway 99: Two individuals were trespassed from a local business.

Highway 99 / 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a warrant and booked into jail.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on a warrant.

Jan. 31

7700 block 238th Place Southwest: A man was reported to have unlawfully entered a residence and fell asleep on a couch. He was arrested.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave a business.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man.

23300 block Highway 99: A man stole a purse from a woman at a medical facility.

23200 block Highway 99: A man was booked on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

8600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A couple was involved in a verbal argument.

Feb. 1

22000 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for a trip permit violation.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Police assisted an outside agency with a vehicle prowling case.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the King County Jail on felony and misdemeanor warrants.

23800 block Highway 99: Two men allegedly received an unauthorized refund and stole from a restaurant.

23900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were arguing in a motel parking lot.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was robbed at a local motel.

Feb. 2

23700 block 78th Place West: A woman received a harassing email from an unknown person.

20600 block 82nd Avenue West: A woman and her juvenile son were involved in a verbal argument.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole jewelry from another woman. The suspect was not identified.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: Multiple juveniles were reportedly harassing a man.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of third-degree theft.

24200 block Highway 99: A man was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a canceled title.

23600 block 78th Avenue West: A verbal dispute between a couple was reported.

Feb. 3

22100 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were involved in an argument.

18400 block Homeview Drive: A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his brother.

23200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for third-degree theft allegations.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on warrants.