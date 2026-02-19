Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Feb. 24, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting – Regular Meeting

February 24, 2026 – 10:00 AM

471 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of February 9, 2026, Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approve Contract No. 2025-537 Breakwater Repairs as Complete (2 Minutes)

B. Approve Contract No. 2026-576 Harbor Square Building One Upper Windows Replacement (5 Minutes)

IX. INFORMATION

A. 2025 4th Quarter Financial Report (15 Minutes)

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. WORKSHOP

A. Master Planning RFP Scope (60 Minutes)

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88363971081

Comments can be made in person during the public comment section of the meeting. They can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3 PM for Monday meetings, and 8 AM for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.

