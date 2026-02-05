Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Feb. 9, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting – Regular Meeting

Feb. 9, 2026 – 6 p.m.

471 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of January 12, 2026, and January 27, 2026, Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. PRESENTATIONS

A. 2026 Federal Strategy – David Marten (30 Minutes)

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

X. INFORMATION

A. Beyond the Breakwater Seminar Series (5 Minutes)

B. Association of Marina Industries Conference and Expo Recap (5 Minutes)

C. Wildlife Plan for the Marina (5 Minutes)

XI. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82115866551

Comments can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3 PM for Monday meetings, and 8 AM for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds