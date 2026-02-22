Edmonds School Board to hear December 2025 budget report, elementary school math presentations Feb. 24

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

At the Feb. 24 business meeting, the Edmonds School Board will hear a budget report for December 2025 from Executive Director of Business and Finance Lydia Sellie. This will cover the revenue and expenditures for the general fund and enrollment numbers.

The Board will also:

Hear two math presentations from Mountlake Terrace Elementary students on what they are learning and why.

Consider the District’s new middle school name and approving multiple construction and improvement contracts across the District.

Consider the approval of a contract award to Wayne’s Roofing for roof and gutter upgrades at Meadowdale Elementary School and for exterior cladding and roof improvements at Terrace Park Elementary School.

The full agenda is on the school district’ website.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.