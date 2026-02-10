Edmonds School Board to review new policy on in-school care for students with adrenal insufficiency

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds School District at its regular business meeting Feb. 10 is set to vote on updates to its expense policy and discuss a new policy relating to students with adrenal insufficiency.

Policy updates

The board is set to begin the meeting with a vote on changes to District policy on claim certification. The proposed changes include minor changes to reflect state policies and modernize language to include payment methods beyond paper checks. The revision also formally establishes an auditing committee, consisting of the board president and vice president, to review bills and vouchers during the agenda review process.

A first reading is also scheduled to discuss a new policy addressing the care and accommodations of students with adrenal insufficiency to comply with substitute HB 1709. The bill, passed during the 2025 legislative session, allows parent-designated adults to administer medications for students with adrenal insufficiency while they’re at school. According to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, adrenal insufficiency occurs when the adrenal glands don’t make enough of the hormone cortisol.

Contract/report approvals

The board is also scheduled to vote on whether to accept three contracts and reports for district projects. The first is a public works contract with Coast to Coast Turf for the field upgrades at Maplewood K-8 completed in December 2025. The Council will also vote whether to award a $874,000 contract to Security Solutions NW for fire alarm upgrades at Meadowdale Elementary School.

Finally, the District will vote whether to approve an engineering/value report for the College Place Elementary and Middle School replacement projects. The report serves as a cost analysis to ensure the facilities are designed to function at reasonable costs and to identify any potential cost savings.

The meeting is set to end with a 2026 Washington State Legislative Session update.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

