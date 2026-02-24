Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for January 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Lynnwood High



Mathias Castillo

I would like to thank the staff at Lynnwood for selecting me as a January Student of the Month! I am the ASB Vice President here at LHS but I am involved in so much more. I am a captain of the Varsity Baseball team, I’m a Unified Sports Partner and I am part of the Leadership team. I try to involve myself at the school as much as I can through after school activities, and helping around the school in whatever ways I can to make LHS the best it can be. ASB and Leadership roles have taught me how to be responsible, diligent, persevere, and know the value of community.



Ines Galicia

I think some of the reasons I was selected as a student of the month is because of my involvement in the school. I am currently involved in 3 clubs and one student advisory. I have been in the dance team for four years, becoming manager this year, I help the coaches and the captain set up for practice, assist during competition days, help organize inventory, support dancers on and off practice.

Since spring of 2024 I have been working with the CTE department as an intern during the academic year to help with administrative work when needed, and event planning. Also participating in the summer internships for two years, one under a video studio named Reefcombers, and another with an association named LETI.

Last year I was enrolled in Sno-isle Tech as a Fashion and Merchandising student where I created a portfolio for a brand, made friends from different schools, expanded my design and business knowledge to understand different sides of the Fashion Industry and the career paths opportunities that are offered.

I have also been involved in my school’s music department as a violin player and a member of Tri-M, where I have volunteered in blood-drives, food drives, and rummage sales. Although I would like to mention I have been playing violin since I was in fifth grade. This department means a lot to me since it has taught me discipline, professionalism and resilience.

Lastly, I would like to say that I describe myself as someone who is kind, empathetic, hard working, but most importantly optimistic and determined.

Thank you for this opportunity.

Scriber Lake High



Kaleb Sanderlin

I try to focus on my work done and i’m kind to hold the doors open for everyone.

Edmonds-Woodway High



Brenda Cercas

Thank you to my family and teachers because wiithout their help I couldn’t be here. Thank you for the staff who nominated me. I feel very greatful for this nomination.



Joy Yoo

Obviously, I cannot explain why I was selected as Student of the Month, but I believe it has something to do with the effort and participation I show in my classes. I truly enjoy school as a place to learn and grow, and I’d like to thank all my teachers and peers for guiding me throughout this journey. With the endless opportunities available at our school, I have been able to grow my leadership as NHS President and Senior Class Vice President, join sports and become a captain in Cross County, and continue to grow my musical skills in our school orchestras. I am grateful for the communities and leaders that have molded who I am today, and I hope to become that same motivator, encourager, and joy in others lives. Thank you! Let’s go Warriors!

Meadowdale High



Elizabeth Goergen

I was chosen for student of the month by the office staff at my school because of my time as a TA. I believe that as a TA I demonstrated many positive attributes not only to the office itself, but also the overall school environment. As a TA I aided in managerial tasks such as filing, and answering the phone, in addition to ensuring a welcoming environment for anyone who entered the main office. Through these experiences I gained skills such as professionalism, communication, and I saw how hard the staff at school work. I greatly enjoyed my time as an office TA and I am grateful for the experience.



Hunter Cralle

I helped where I seen help needed. the walkout looked more like it was just thrown together at first. I decided that it needed someone to lead it and be a demonstration of what we were truly protesting for. Thus causing me to receive student of the month somehow

Edmonds Heights K-12



Tatiana Lindberg

I am a student who understands the crucial part education plays in society. In my 4 years of high school some of my greatest accomplishments include: Being a Student Edmonds School Board Representative 2 years, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee 2 years, FTC team 9880 Business Lead 2 years, National Honor Thespian, Edmonds College Tutor in English, Business Technology and much more, 300+ volunteer hours, and I compete ballroom dance in the US and Canada. The most significant motivation that helped me get through high school with many accomplishments was to allow myself to take up space as a woman and to fearlessly advocate for what I believe in regardless of challenge. In my future I hope to increase Educational funding on a national level and maintain my passion for dancing. I am thankful to all of the people who have made these opportunities possible for me.



Henry Robison

This month I continued to take community college classes so I would be able to get my AA-DTA. I have actually taken more than enough classes to get my AA. I am currently taking Asl 2, Macroeconomics. and English composition 2. At Everett community College I am also a member of the Student Asb Senate. As a member one of the things, I did recently was advocate for minority’s that may or may not be experiencing exploitations by newly implemented bills. By getting my AA-DTA I will be able to complete my Business Marketing Major at Western, in possible under 2 years.

Mountlake Terrace High



Aili Tse

Being chosen as Student of the Month means so much to me, especially during my senior year. School can be hard, but I always try to bring joy to others. I love to visit friends around the building, greet them with a “what’s up” and remind everyone “you’re so pretty”. I feel happy in the halls at MTHS and I want to share that with everyone around me.

It makes me feel proud to know that my smile, friendship and laughter have made our school a better place. I am going to miss everyone so much when I graduate, but I will always remember the joy we shared together.



Devan Ahlskog

Currently, I’m an active member of NHS, secretary of Drama and FACSE, and reigning HOCO Royalty. I’m a very dedicated student and love to show off my spirit. Through my journey at Terrace I’ve learned that I most enjoy meeting new people and creating memories!