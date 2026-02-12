Edmonds School District reveals early 2026-27 budget estimates, projecting slight deficit

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 10 approved policy updates and contracts for district projects and reviewed a new proposed policy on medical care for students with adrenal insufficiency.

Early 2026-27 budget estimates

At a study session prior to Tuesday’s business meeting, District Executive Director of Business and Finance Lydia Sellie presented the first public estimates for the 2026-27 budget. Early estimates project a $233,200 deficit, due in part to federal requirements on special education demographics.

In total, general fund expenditures for the school year are estimated at $5.58 million and revenues at $5.57 million, with a $223,200 increase needed in the unassigned fund balance. The numbers are expected to change in the coming months once the state legislative session concludes in March.

If any racial or ethnic group is represented disproportionately in special education for three consecutive years, districts must set aside $700,000 to spend on Comprehensive Coordinated Early Intervening Services (CCEIS) to decrease the number of students entering the program. Sellie said Native American students were disproportionately represented in the district’s special education programs, with 10 students districtwide. Sellie said this was barely over the guardrails determined by the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. The district wouldn’t be required to spend the funds if there were nine Native American students in special education, she said.

District Superintendent Rebecca Miner said this policy has been in place for over a decade, and this is the first time the District had an overrepresented population.

“We’re going to intervene and hopefully make the best of this and reset that number,” she said.

The budget estimates presented Tuesday assumed collection of voter-approved levies, Sellie said. According to early returns, a $361 million replacement levy was on track to pass Tuesday night with nearly 63% approval.

Policy updates

Tuesday’s meeting included a first reading of a proposed new policy regarding in-school medical care of students with adrenal insufficiency, also known as Addison’s Disease. The new policy allows parents to designate an adult to administer medication to the student while they’re at school. The policy requires these designated adults to undergo training selected by the parents. The policy proposal follows updates to state law and recommendations from the Washington State School Directors’ Association.

The board also unanimously approved changes to policy on expense claims, mainly updating language and the creation of an auditing committee who is set to review the claims and present findings to the board.

Contract and report approvals

The board unanimously approved on two contracts for district projects:

Acceptance of completion of a public works contract with Coast to Coast Turf for Maplewood K-8 field upgrades , for $607,237. The project was completed Dec. 23.

A contract award to Security Solutions NW for fire alarm upgrades at Meadowdale High School for $874,320.

Both contracts were funded by a voter-approved education levy in 2021.

Additionally, board members approved a value engineering report for the College Place Elementary and Middle School replacement project to identify potential project cost reductions and future savings. The District hired Cornerstone General Contractors in May 2024 to complete the analysis, as is required by state law for public school contracts exceeding $5 million.

The District accepted $9.9 million in cost savings identified in the analysis of the $153.5 million project, with a goal of over $729,000 in further reductions to meet the District’s budget. The analysis also found up to $4 million in further cost-saving alternatives the District could implement at a later date.

Cost-saving measures approved so far include changes in building materials, aesthetic changes, the relocation of indoor stairs to outdoors, the relocation of stormwater facilities, reduced bleacher capacity and a series of energy-saving design measures involving lighting and insulation, among others.

View the full report here.

Legislative update

The meeting concluded with an update from board member Thom Garrard on the status of bills the District is monitoring during the 2026 Washington State Legislative Session.

While a bill increasing district budgets for materials and operating costs (MSOCs) failed to progress, a handful of education-related bills remain, including proposed legislation on sales tax exemptions for districts and minimum fund balance requirements.

The meeting agenda and recording is available on the District’s website.

