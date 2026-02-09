Edmonds St. Alban’s Episcopal Church to hold Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper Feb. 17

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds is holding its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb .17 at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. The dinner will feature pancakes, ham, applesauce and fruit juice.

The cost for the event is $5 per person, and free for those over 90 years of age and all Scouts dressed in uniform. Guests are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Edmonds Food Bank. All profits from the dinner will be donated to the food bank.

Shrove Tuesday comes from the old middle English word “Shriven,” meaning to go to confession to say sorry for the wrong things you’ve done. Lent always starts on a Wednesday, so people went to confessions on the day before. This became known as Shriven Tuesday and then Shrove Tuesday.

The other name for this day, Pancake Day, comes from the old English custom of using up all the fattening ingredients in the house before Lent, so that people were ready to fast during Lent.

The fattening ingredients that most people had in their houses in those days were eggs and milk. A very simple recipe to use up these ingredients was to combine them with some flour and make pancakes!

All are welcome to attend this great tradition that St. Alban’s has celebrated for many years, organizers said.