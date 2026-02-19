Edmonds Summer Day Camp returns to Frances Anderson Center

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Frances Anderson Center will be hosting the Edmond Summer Day Camp in summer 2026, the City of Edmonds said.

The Edmond Summer Day Camp is designed for youth entering kindergarten through fourth grade and will run weekdays from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center in downtown Edmonds.

The program originally returned in 2022 after a long hiatus, ran again in 2023 and was temporarily discontinued in 2024. It was reinstated in 2025, though with limited time for promotion. For 2026, organizers are looking forward to a full launch and expanded outreach to ensure families are aware of the opportunity.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Edmond Summer Day Camp back in a big way for 2026,” said Jay Sandstrom, recreation coordinator at the Frances Anderson Center. “This program provides a fun, structured environment for kids during the summer months, and we’re especially excited to offer flexible payment plans this year to help make camp more accessible for families.”

Program details:

Who: Youth entering grades K-4

Frances Anderson Center, Edmonds When: Weekdays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Weekdays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost: $300 per week Discounted rate of $240 for the week of June 29-July 2 (four-day week)

$300 per week Payment Plans: Available at the time of registration

Registration opens to the public on March 2 at 9 a.m. through the City’s registration platform at reczone.org. Families are encouraged to register early, as space may be limited.

The cost of operating the summer camps program is entirely offset by participant fees.

For more information and to register beginning March 2, visit reczone.org.